You could save up to $1,000 on your car and home insurance by switching to belairdirect
Exclusive discounts, bundling products and safe driving can all add up.
At a time when Canadians are feeling particularly squeezed by the cost of living, it's a smart move to look at regular expenses like insurance because even small changes can actually free up more room in your budget than you’d think.
If that sounds like you, you'll be pleased to know that there are a few different ways to get more bang for your insurance buck. If you switch your car, home or tenant insurance to belairdirect, those savings can really add up.
One of the easiest ways to save on your insurance is to sign up for automerit®. Activating it through your belairdirect app gets you an immediate 10% discount on your auto insurance premium.
But that's not all—by using your phone's GPS and motion sensor, automerit® actually rewards you for safe driving habits. And when it's time to renew your policy, you could score up to 25% off your premium just for being a safer driver.
If you're a member of a particular group, you may even have more ways to save. From healthcare professionals to educators and public sector employees, belairdirect offers special discounted rates and exclusive products. Learn more about eligible groups at belairdirect's website.
belairdirect can also offer you a multi-vehicle discount, even if your cars have separate belairdirect policies. Every eligible driver at your address could save up to 15% as long as they're all private passenger vehicles stored at the same location.
If you have a hybrid or electric vehicle, you may be eligible to save up to 10% in additional savings.
Digital tools are easily found in the app. Courtesy of belairdirect
Then, there's the referral bonus. If a friend or family member activates a policy based on your referral, you'll get a $50 gift card, and they'll get a $25 gift card.
Plus, as a belairdirect customer, you can unlock exclusive offers with Jiffy and save on home repairs with help from their certified pros. Existing customers get $50 off their next home maintenance job.
belairdirect also has a suite of useful digital tools to help streamline your insurance. There's the app, of course, but also the online Client Centre, where you can access your insurance documents, make payments and get your digital proof of insurance. After all, time is money too!
Stacking perks with belairdirect can save you real money. Courtesy of belairdirect
These are just some of the ways switching your insurance to belairdirect can save you money.
Finding the right insurance when money is tight doesn't just mean hunting out the cheapest premium, but finding which policy is the best value given your specific circumstances.
To discover what other savings might be possible, reach out to belairdirect and talk to one of their agents.