Find accessible, affordable therapy online and support your mental health this year
This app can connect you to a qualified therapist in as little as 48 hours.
These days, getting therapy is as normal as having a haircut or seeing the dentist. And, considering everything that's going on in 2026, that's something to be grateful for. But as destigmatized as mental health support is, it can still feel out of reach for a lot of people.
Depending on your province, the wait times for a public therapist can feel impossible. If you go private, it can quickly become expensive — whether or not you have benefits through work. Then, you may struggle to find a therapist who is the right fit, or they may be too far away, or your schedules clash.
If these challenges sound a little too familiar, online therapy could be a good option for you.
What is online therapy?
Accessing therapy remotely has many perks. Courtesy of BetterHelp
Provided by the same kind of qualified and credentialed therapists you'd see when you get in-person therapy, online therapy is delivered remotely using digital tools like apps that support video calls, voice calls, live chat and in-app messaging.
The most obvious benefit of online therapy is the convenience. Generally, all you need is an internet connection and some space to yourself. This also makes it more accessible for people who can't travel easily to see a therapist in person.
Is online therapy budget friendly?
Because there's no office space and you don't have to travel, online therapy can often cost less than in-person therapy, which can range between $100-$250 or more for a 50-minute appointment.
One of the best-known online therapy companies is BetterHelp. Depending on factors like your location, preferences and therapist availability, a BetterHelp membership costs between $85 and $110 per week (billed weekly or every four weeks) and includes more than just your weekly therapy session.
Right now, you can also get 20% off your first month of BetterHelp when you sign up from this link.
BetterHelp's mobile app gives you several ways to speak with your therapist. Courtesy of BetterHelp
Via the BetterHelp app, you can exchange in-app messages with your therapist between appointments (very helpful for noting things in real time that you want to bring up in session) that your therapist will respond to when able. You can also live chat or have a phone call with them if you prefer not to be on video.
The app is loaded with features that support your journey, like group webinars and journaling tools. Plus, you can always scroll back through your therapist chat for reflection.
How do you find an online therapist?
There are over 30,000 therapists on BetterHelp. Courtesy of BetterHelp
Vibing with your therapist makes a massive difference, but finding the right in-person fit can take time and end up being quite expensive.
While online therapy in general helps streamline this process, BetterHelp in particular has made matching clients with therapists a specialty.
When you sign up for BetterHelp, they take you through a simple questionnaire to learn what you want to get out of therapy and what kind of therapist you're looking for.
You can tell them if you prefer a therapist who shares your gender, nationality or is part of the 2SLGBTIQA+ community. If you know you respond better to kind, gentle encouragement, you can ask for that. If, instead, you know you need a tough therapist to push you, they can find that too.
Answering a few questions is the first step to finding your therapist. Courtesy of BetterHelp
While it cannot be guaranteed to be matched to a professional therapist who is from or very familiar with your specific culture, the platform matches you with an appropriate counsellor based on factors like your location, language, background and/or the issues you're dealing with.
You can also change therapists for any reason at any time — no harm, no foul.
With a network of over 30,000 qualified and credentialed therapists worldwide, the odds are solid BetterHelp will find you a good fit. In fact, 82% of clients say they would recommend their therapist to someone else.
Speaking of their BetterHelp therapist in November, 2025, one Canadian member said: “Really understanding and thoughtful person. She gave me some good strategies to help with some work stress I have been struggling with."
Another said: "She's amazing and listens so well. She gives me the feedback I need to grow as a person."
What can I talk to my BetterHelp therapist about?
BetterHelp therapists can help with awide range of issues. Courtesy of BetterHelp
In a lot of cases, you can talk to your therapist online about the same things you could bring to an in-person therapy appointment.
BetterHelp can be part of an effective treatment plan for diagnoses like anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, eating disorders, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder or substance use disorder.
They can also help with more general challenges life can throw at you, like low self-esteem, moving through big life changes, navigating relationships and managing stress.
What can't online therapists do?
While talking to a therapist online can be just as helpful as in-person therapy in a lot of ways, there are some things that require in-person consultation with a clinician. For instance, BetterHelp therapists will not be able to make any official diagnosis, fulfill any court orders or prescribe medication.
If you're looking for an easy way to start getting support for your mental health, you can explore your options with BetterHelp. By signing up now, you can also enjoy 20% off your first month of BetterHelp.
To learn more about online therapy, visit BetterHelp's website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.
Testimonials are from clients who opted to leave feedback. Individual experiences may vary.