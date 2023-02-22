Bombay Sapphire Just Launched Its First Special Edition In Canada & It's Literally A Work Of Art
Plus a matching cocktail recipe!
There's nothing like collaboration to get the creative juices flowing, and this latest mash-up is truly inspired.
Teaming up with the Jean-Michel Basquiat Estate, Bombay Sapphire® has created a special edition bottle unlike any seen before — and it's a Canadian first.
The new bottle design features Basquiat's rarely-seen masterpiece Untitled (L.A. painting) — a celebration of Los Angeles' artsy, gritty and vibrant Venice Beach — that's only been exhibited to the public once since its creation.
Available at select retailers across Canada, the one-of-a-kind bottles showcase Basquiat's fearless creativity and let you bring this never-before-licensed work into your home (and liquor cabinet).
The collaboration is part of Bombay Sapphire's mission "To Stir Creativity." For decades, this gin has provided bartenders and at-home mixologists with the perfect canvas to create some of the world's most inspired cocktails.
Just as Basquiat's creativity blew open the doors of the art world, Bombay Sapphire seeks to make creativity accessible to anyone with a fearless passion for self-expression.
An admirer of Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin, Basquiat always followed his own path. After moving to New York, the artist soon became hugely involved in the city's poetry, jazz and art scenes.
After his first solo show in the '80s, his fame exploded to the point that he befriended, worked with, and eventually outsold Andy Warhol.
Since his death at the young age of 27, Basquiat's legacy has held strong, and he's been referenced in murals by Banksy and song lyrics by Jay-Z.
Nicoleta Raluca Tudor | Dreamstime
And now, Bombay Sapphire wants to share Basquiat's legacy of inspiration even further with their unique special-edition bottles. And that's not where the collaboration ends.
King Meets Queen cocktail recipe
Together with the Jean-Michel Basquiat Estate, Bombay Sapphire has created the "King Meets Queen" cocktail.
Inspired by the artist's use of sharp colours, contrast and lines, this sweet and spicy cocktail is an ode to Basquiat's constant curiosity and is dedicated to anyone who loves a well-made cocktail creation.
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin
- 0.5 oz Real Pineapple Puree
- 0.5 oz Lemon Juice
- 0.5 oz Honey Syrup 1:1
- 5 oz Fever-Tree® Premium Tonic
Whether it's with paint, photography, cooking or cocktail making, there's so much to be gained when you stir your creativity.
And with Bombay Sapphire's special-edition bottle and unique recipe inspired by Basquiat, you just might be able to tap into some creativity of your own.
To get inspired with the help of Bombay Sapphire and Basquiat, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.