A New French-Inspired Event Is Bringing Cocktails, Crêpes & Pétanque To Calgary This Summer
Grab your friends for some fun à la France.
If the idea of a trip to the South of France has you pulling out that suitcase: hold up. You don't have to travel as far as you might think, because this indulgent and elegant region is coming to you.
Yes, you read that right.
Between July 19-23, GREY GOOSE® Vodka is inviting Calgarians to live their best summer-in-the-South-of-France lives at their Lawn Club pop-up at Fort Calgary.
The elevated event will evoke the natural luxury of "le Midi" by welcoming visitors to try their hand at pétanque — a sun-soaked game of lawn bowling with a French twist.
Once you've had fun showing off your skills during your 45-minute foray into pétanque, you'll be invited to relax at the Clubhouse.
You and your buds get two leisurely hours to enjoy your GREY GOOSE® cocktail and nibble on some deliciously indulgent chef-created French crêpes, like the cocktail-inspired espresso martini crêpe.
GREY GOOSE ® Vodka is the perfect accompaniment to a summer day filled with pétanque, crêpes and la belle vie.
Made with just two ingredients sourced from the heart of France (wheat from Picardy and pure spring water from Gensac), this 100% traceable vodka has been satisfying critics and casual drinkers with its superior smoothness and taste.
How to play pétanque
If you aren't sure how to play pétanque, no worries — the GREY GOOSE® team will give you a quick rundown when you arrive.
If you're already feeling that competitive spirit, you can get a head start and brush up on the game's simple rules.
First, divide into two teams and decide which team will go first. After tossing the cochonnet (little beige marker) while standing in the starting circle, the teams throw their boules as close to the cochonnet as possible.
Your team earns one point for each boule that's closer to the cochonnet than the opponent's closest boule. The first team to get to 13 points first, wins.
Spots are limited, so round up your friends and reserve your tickets at the Lawn Club website by choosing your date and playtime and completing your purchase.
Santé!
GREY GOOSE® Vodka Lawn Club
When: July 19-23
Address: Fort Calgary, 750 9th Ave. SE, Calgary, AB
Price: Approximately $35 per person (plus tax)
Details: GREY GOOSE® invites you to experience French joie de vivre at the Lawn Club. Reserve in teams of two, four or six. Each ticket includes access to the Lawn Club, one GREY GOOSE® Vodka soda or spritz cocktail per guest, a 45-minute round of pétanque and up to two hours in the Clubhouse, where you can purchase additional cocktails and a selection of chef-created savoury and sweet crêpes.
