These Calgary Neighbourhoods Are Doing Things Differently & Here’s 11 Perks Of Moving There
Don't just buy a house — find your home.
Whether you're a first-time buyer or just looking for a fresh start, you know there's a lot to consider if you're in the market for a home, including price, location, neighbourhood and amenities.
In Calgary and nearby Airdrie, five communities are keen to give you all the above: Seton, Rockland Park, Livingston, Cranston's Riverstone and Chinook Gate. Each one was designed and created by Brookfield Residential, a developer that's been building in the Calgary region for over 60 years.
Every Brookfield Residential neighbourhood is designed around the four values of forging social connections, encouraging physical activity, creating a sense of belonging, and protecting the environment.
When you move into one of their townhomes, duplexes or single-family homes, you gain more than just a building. You join a community.
From rivers, skate parks and farmers markets to the biggest YMCA in the country, here are some of the perks that come with living in a Brookfield neighbourhood.
Location, Location, Location
Courtesy of Brookfield Residential
A healthy lifestyle is about more than just food and exercise. Access to schools, medical centres, leisure activities and social connections are hugely important too.
No matter what you're looking for in your ideal neighbourhood, you can probably find it in a Brookfield community. Whether that's a nearby river to go fishing in with your buddies or schools and healthcare within walking distance.
For example, there's a school in the heart of the Seton neighbourhood (with four more planned) and another being built in Rockland Park. Seton also has a hospital.
If you enjoy fishing, Cranston's Riverstone is next to the banks of the Bow River, and golfers can practice their swings at Chinook Gate's Woodside Golf Course.
Dogs Are More Than Welcome
Your pets are part of your family and should be treated like it. Each Brookfield community has a network of paths perfect for long walks with your pet, no matter the weather.
They even have free dog-bag stations, so you don't need to worry if you forget your own.
Benefit From A Homeowners Association
Courtesy of Brookfield Residential
Each Brookfield community has a homeowners association, or HOA, which is a not-for-profit organization responsible for maintaining the paths, parks and facilities in the neighbourhood.
Each HOA makes it easy to catch up with your neighbours, find spaces for parties or take part in activities. Fun fact: The Livingston Hub won the Alberta 2021 Community Amenity of the Year Award.
HOAs also offer programs for kids and adults (like yoga, tai chi or tennis) and organize events for residents (think holiday lights and farmers markets).
Winter Activities At Your Doorstep
Buying a townhouse or a home is the dream, but accessing fun amenities can be hard, especially in winter. Thankfully, Brookfield communities are all close to parks, pathways and ice-skating rinks.
Plus, they keep common areas and pathways free of snow, so you can still enjoy the perks of living there, even after a good snowfall.
With all that time saved travelling or shovelling snow, you can go tobogganing, ice skating or put in some hours volunteering with your HOA.
Know You Live Somewhere Safe
Everyone wants to live in a safe community. To help residents feel secure, all Brookfield communities have well-lit walkable paths that are close to amenities like cafés, schools and rec centres.
Brookfield isn't leaving this to chance either. Their regular Livability Surveys ask residents how they feel about safety in their communities.
In Chinook Gate, for example, 96% of residents said they feel safe walking or running alone in the community during the day.
Parks For You & Your Kids
One of Brookfield's main goals is to create communities that make it easier for residents to live active lives.
For example, at Cranston's Riverstone, you have access to tennis and basketball courts, a playground and a splash park. Chinook Gate is right on Chinook Winds Park, which has loads of sports facilities including baseball diamonds and a skate park.
Rockland Park has plans for a future HOA hub, which will feature an outdoor pool, and other Calgary communities have ninja exercise courses, outdoor ping pong tables, adult fitness circuits, accessible facilities, path networks and much more.
Enjoy Organized Activities
When you move into a Brookfield community, you can join teams and classes to help you make the most of the amenities. There's dodgeball, tennis, basketball and even ping pong tournaments. If you enjoy fitness, you can find all sorts of classes, including yoga and boot camps.
But the HOA organizes more than just fitness activities. For example, in 2021, the Livingston Hub hosted flower-arranging workshops, mini golf and movie nights.
Enjoy Events Basically In Your Backyard
Another benefit of having an HOA is that you get to celebrate holidays and enjoy events as a community.
In spring and summer, there are farmers markets, food trucks and Stampede festivities. In fall, you can find knitting clubs, Halloween decorations and parties. And in winter, there are holiday lights and fun to be had in the snow.
Work Out Close To Home
In addition to its outdoor parks and paths, most Brookfield communities are super close to cafés, restaurants, libraries and community centres.
Seton (Calgary's Community of the Year for two years running) is home to Canada's largest YMCA, where you can work out in the gym, swim laps, shoot down the waterslides or even try your hand at the FlowRider surf simulator.
Explore The Great Outdoors
Two of Brookfield's primary goals are to make it easy for residents to live active lives and to protect the environment from harm. At Rockland Park, they focused on sustainable design that incorporates natural features, vegetation and recreational facilities.
You'll find parks, pathways and picnic areas where you can enjoy a workout, go for a walk or bike ride, then stop for a picnic and take in the view — and you're still close to home.
And at Cranston's Riverstone, you can even rent outdoor equipment like paddleboards, kayaks and life jackets.
There Are Four Seasons Of Things To Do
Brookfield Residential has designed their communities so that you can enjoy your neighbourhood, even when the mercury drops.
Chinook Gate and Cranston's Riverstone residents have skating rinks close by, so you can practice your jumps and spins or just pick up the basics. Cranston's Riverstone also has a tobogganing hill and an outdoor equipment library, where you can borrow snowshoes and ice skates.
Brookfield Residential has homes for every stage of your life, from your first home to a downsize once your kids move out. With activities and events for all ages, these thoughtfully designed neighbourhoods make it easier to stay active, feel welcome and build community with your neighbours.
