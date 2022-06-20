This Calgary Restauranteur Shares His Tips On How To Have The Ultimate Taco Night
Taco Tuesdays are great and all, but who said you should only indulge once a week? Tacos can (and should) be enjoyed any day because, well, they're delicious. As restaurateur Jay MacRaild says: "Free the taco!"
Narcity caught up with MacRaild to talk about this iconic Mexican dish. As a lover of "everything tacos and tequila," he opened Calgary's Añejo Restaurant back in 2012 with "a simple wish to bring a small slice of the magic of Mexico to Calgary."
While MacRaild maintained that tacos and tequila will always be served best in Mexico, he also felt Calgarians had "an appetite for this experience without having to get on a plane."
And he was right. MacRaild's taco restaurant has been embraced by locals since it opened, and he explained that one of the reasons why it's so popular is "because we make amazing margaritas" — which have always been made with Tequila Cazadores.
Distilled in the Mexican highlands of Los Altos de Jalisco, Tequila Cazadores is made with 100% blue agave. Using the same premium recipe since 1922, this year marks their 100th birthday — that’s an entire century committed to the art of distilling tequila.
While you can definitely get a taste of it at Añejo, you can also grab a bottle for your next taco night from a liquor store in Canada (and it doesn't have to be a Tuesday).
"Tacos and tequila are the two most iconic things that Mexico has shared with the world," said MacRaild. "The narrative isn’t complete unless they are enjoyed together."
MacRaild's favourite taco on Añejo's menu is the birria al res, which he described as "the ultimate indulgence."
Filled with slow-roasted beef short ribs, pickled red onion and cilantro, the tacos are then topped with cheese and grilled to perfection. "The entire thing turns into a big gooey, delicious mess," he said — which sounds like taco heaven.
He added that "birria tacos are perfectly paired with our chili coconut margarita," which is always made with Tequila Cazadores Blanco.
Tequila Cazadores Blanco is also a favourite of Manny Hinojosa, the global brand ambassador for Tequila Cazadores. He calls this tequila "Mexican Chardonnay," noting that you can tell it's authentic by the way it smells and tastes: sweet, citrusy and earthy.
Hinojosa suggested pairing a Tequila Cazadores Blanco cocktail, like a margarita or paloma, with a lighter dish like a fish taco. For bolder flavours, as you'd find in tacos el pastor, he proposed Tequila Cazadores Reposado — which is smooth on the rocks or in a juicy cantarito.
Whether you host your own taco night or head out to a local restaurant like Añejo, try pairing your meal with a premium tequila (ahem, Tequila Cazadores).
"A lot of people are surprised how much they love Tequila once they try a quality example," said MacRaild. "Next time you’re out for tacos, take a chance and order some 100% agave Tequila to sip on and try not to smile."
According to Hinojosa, there's "nothing better than to enjoy tacos with your best friends, and with your family, with your loved ones, to get together."
As a top-shelf tequila that isn't wildly expensive, Tequila Cazadores is the ideal pairing for any taco night. Whether you’re sipping it at home or in a margarita from your local taco restaurant, this authentic Mexican tequila isn't just for Tuesdays.
So if you're in Calgary, grab some pals and head over to Añejo any night of the week for mouthwatering tacos and the perfect tequila to go with them.
