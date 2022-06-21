You Can Win $2,500 Of Gas This Summer By Grabbing A Combo From This Canadian Burrito Spot
Full tummy + full tank = the best summer ever.
Whether you’re talking about your belly or your ride, fuelling up is important — especially now that it's summer and you're heading on some much-needed adventures.
It’s a time when things like relaxing and exploring should be on your mind, instead of tiresome worries about how much it’ll cost to fill up your car.
Mucho Burrito gets that, which is why they're hosting "Fuel Up and Go" — a contest where you can win up to $2,500 of gas just by satisfying your burrito cravings.
Between June 20 and July 24, 2022, Mucho Burrito has $200,000 worth of prepaid Esso/Mobil gas gift cards available to be won — including ten grand prizes of $2,500! There are also 3,500 $50 gift cards to be won.
All you have to do to enter is head to a Mucho Burrito location and order a combo with any size burrito, a side (like chips with queso, guacamole or salsa) or dessert (like a brownie, cookie or churros) and a drink.
Then, submit your entry online by July 31 and you’re in the running. Just make sure you’re a Canadian resident and at least 18 years old. Also, only combos bought in store will get you an entry.
At Mucho Burrito, your burrito is rolled right in front of you and made with super-fresh ingredients, like mango salsa and in-house pickled onions. Their huge menu has plenty of meat-free options too, like plant-based crumble and fajita veggies.
Plus, with delicious toppings like house-made salsa, citrus slaw, agave-lime vinaigrette and in-house chimichurri, you can’t go wrong when making your flavour-packed handheld feast.
Still hungry? For a limited time, you can try Mucho Burrito’s two-for-$25 walk-in deal that'll score you two small burritos, two chips and salsas and two bottled drinks. And you can always upsize your drink to a bottled beverage for just $1 more (or $1.50 for premium drinks, like Jarritos).
So, whether you’re heading out on a road trip or just a trip around the block, stop by Mucho Burrito for a tasty and filling burrito combo — you might just get your tank filled for the summer too.
Mucho Burrito’s Fuel Up & Go Contest
When: From June 20 to July 24, 2022
Details: Canadian residents over the age of 18 can enter to win up to $2,500 worth of prepaid Esso/Mobil gas gift cards when they order a Mucho Burrito combo in store and enter their details online.
To learn more about Mucho Burrito and their Fuel Up and Go contest, visit their website
