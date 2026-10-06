Can the Coalition Avenir Québec survive with no elected officials?
The Coalition Avenir Québec did not win a single seat at the provincial legislature in Monday's election after eight years in power.
Leader Christine Fréchette said in the last week of the campaign that she would not resign as leader regardless of election results.
Experts are divided whether the CAQ can survive after being wiped off the political map following a vote that handed the sovereigntist Parti Québécois a minority government.
Université Laval political science professor Thierry Giasson says many Quebecers still believe in the CAQ's "third way" between federalism and independence.
His colleague André Bodet agrees, saying the PQ was also expected to disappear after the last election.
But Université de Montréal political science professor Martin Papillon points out that the party, founded by former premier François Legault, does not have deep historical roots.
All three agree that Fréchette's time in politics is likely over after she failed to win her riding.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.
By Pierre Saint-Arnaud | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.