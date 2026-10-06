Can the Coalition Avenir Québec survive with no elected officials?

Can the CAQ survive a disastrous election?
Can the CAQ survive a disastrous election?
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette briefly closes her eyes during her election night speech at a party gathering in Trois-Rivières, Que., on Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

The Coalition Avenir Québec did not win a single seat at the provincial legislature in Monday's election after eight years in power.

Leader Christine Fréchette said in the last week of the campaign that she would not resign as leader regardless of election results. 

Experts are divided whether the CAQ can survive after being wiped off the political map following a vote that handed the sovereigntist Parti Québécois a minority government.

Université Laval political science professor Thierry Giasson says many Quebecers still believe in the CAQ's "third way" between federalism and independence.

His colleague André Bodet agrees, saying the PQ was also expected to disappear after the last election.

But Université de Montréal political science professor Martin Papillon points out that the party, founded by former premier François Legault, does not have deep historical roots.

All three agree that Fréchette's time in politics is likely over after she failed to win her riding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This tiny German village with autumn charm is one of the prettiest towns in Ontario

It's a beautiful spot for an autumn stroll.

Alberta girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert issued

Girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert

I'm a Dollarama expert — These are the 13 everyday finds I refuse to buy elsewhere now

Plus, they're all under $5...💰

Canada closely following reports of plague in Russia, health minister says

Canada tracking Russia plague reports: minister

7 culture shocks I wasn't prepared for as an Ontarian who moved to the USA

Toronto might be called "the NYC of Canada" but the reality is way different...

I'm a lifelong Toronto local and I have beef with these 6 things everyone seems to love

Why are we going to the Distillery District before November?

U.S. Coast Guard releases names of all six aboard missing Canadian air ambulance

All six aboard missing air ambulance identified

Costco revealed the opening date of a new store in Ontario and what the warehouse will offer

Members can fill up at the gas station weeks before the official opening!

Alberta premier unaware of reported separatist meetings with U.S. strategists

Alberta premier unaware of separatist meeting

Some Canadians can get over $200 in October from this government payment

Cheques and direct deposits are going out soon.