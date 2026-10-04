CAQ Leader Christine Fréchette expresses regret as Quebec election campaign ends

CAQ Leader expresses regret as campaign ends
CAQ Leader expresses regret as campaign ends
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette speaks during a press conference alongside local candidates during a campaign stop, in Montreal, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette expressed some regret as she made her final appeal to voters in the provincial election campaign.

At a campaign stop in Shawinigan, Fréchette said she should have spent more time warning about the consequences of a referendum on sovereignty promised by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

Fréchette warned that St-Pierre Plamondon's plans could create economic uncertainty, almost immediately after the election if the PQ forms a government, as expected.

She reiterated that she wants to remain the leader of her party regardless of the outcome of Monday’s vote.

Fréchette also said her own platform was focused on reducing the cost of living, improving public services and protecting Quebec’s economy and identity.

Fréchette was scheduled to spend part of the last hours of her campaign going door-to-door in the central Quebec riding of Trois-Rivières, where she is running for a seat in the legislature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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