Canada joins allies in expressing regret over postponed Palestinian elections

Canada, allies 'regret' Palestine election delay
Canada, allies 'regret' Palestine election delay
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks via pre-recorded video after being denied a visa to attend in person during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)
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Canada has joined allies France, the U.K. and Australia in expressing deep "regret" over the postponement of Palestinian presidential and legislative elections.

The votes were set to happen next month but Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has delayed them until September 2027.

In a statement, Canada and its allies say the delay deprives Palestinians of the chance to vote and elections are an important element of the Palestinian Authority's commitment to reform.

The statement also acknowledges what it calls significant challenges and impediments to the ability to conduct elections in a manner consistent with international standards.

While Canada was among a group of nations that recognized the state of Palestine last year, that recognition was predicated upon several conditions, including elections being held in 2026.

The Palestinian Authority has maintained it is unable to hold a vote in Gaza as long as the war continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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