Canada pledges $120M in Sudan aid as brutal civil war enters fourth year

Canada boosts Sudan aid as war enters fourth year
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is announcing $120 million in humanitarian and development aid for Sudan, where she says hunger is being used as a weapon of war.
The United Nations says more than 40,000 people have been killed since Sudan's civil war started three years ago today.
Aid groups say the true death toll is likely much higher.
The conflict began as a political struggle between the country's military and paramilitary forces and erupted into a brutal ethnic conflict in the Darfur region.
Canada is announcing more than $94 million in humanitarian aid, such as emergency food and nutrition support, and $25 million in development assistance for schools, trauma supports and sexual violence prevention.
Washington has accused Sudan's Rapid Support Forces of committing a genocide, and Anand says that while it's clear grave human rights violations are happening, it's up to international courts to make a determination about genocide.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.
By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.