Canada eases study rule for temporary workers, but it's not enough to expand professional workforce: Experts

The six-month exemption may help with short courses but not professional retraining.
Canada eases study rule for temporary workers, but it's not enough to expand professional workforce: Experts
Continuing Care students at Nova Scotia Community College develop practical skills for careers in healthcare.
Writer

Temporary workers pursuing some health care careers in Canada could benefit from new flexibility allowing them to undertake short-term training without obtaining a study permit.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has identified nurses and laboratory technicians, along with tradespeople, among workers who could develop in-demand skills while continuing to work. The IRCC announced the new regulation, saying the measure is intended to address labour gaps and help workers obtain short-term licensing, education and training.

But researchers say the temporary measure, which has a six-month limit, means the measure is unlikely to remove the larger barriers keeping internationally trained workers from advancing in their professions.

The regulatory change itself is narrow: Foreign nationals are already allowed to study without a permit for programs lasting six months or less as long as their studies could be completed within the period of stay authorized when they entered Canada.

The new temporary policy exempts eligible holders of valid work permits from that time limit requirement, which allows them to use the short-study provision beyond their initial authorized stay.

In effect, the regulation corrected a technical restriction rather than creating a new stream for temporary workers to study in Canada. 

IRCC says the additional flexibility could help some workers obtain short-term licensing, education, or training while continuing to work. New Canadian Media has requested data showing how many workers will benefit from the new policy.

One example of training that would fit within the six-month allowance is Nova Scotia Community College's certificate for continuing care program. A college spokesperson said the program is the most relevant to work-permit holders who could benefit from the new policy.

The program typically takes 24 weeks to complete and prepares students for work as continuing care assistants.

But the college doesn’t expect the new policy to bring a big increase in applications because most of its programs run longer than six months. In the month since the policy announcement, the college spokesperson said no one had inquired about the continuing care program. 

For workers who need shorter occupational training, the measure removes an immigration-related hurdle between them and further training.

Marshia Akbar, director of Toronto Metropolitan University's BMO Newcomer Workforce Integration Lab, said six months of study could be useful to temporary workers who want technical training, language instruction, bridging programs, or preparation for professional examinations.

[caption id="attachment_43181" align="alignleft" width="343"] Marshia Akbar, Toronto Metropolitan University[/caption]

But the new regulation won’t help temporary workers trying to enter regulated professions. Internationally educated nurses seeking registration in Ontario, for example, must satisfy several registration requirements. Where an applicant's previous nursing education does not meet Ontario's education requirement, the applicant may have to complete an education pathway approved by the College of Nurses of Ontario.

The College’s pathways include course work and completion of 400 hours in a clinical placement. There is no time limit cited in the website information.

“It's not about a deficit in training; it's about actually recognizing the skills that they already have,” Akbar said.

[caption id="attachment_43183" align="alignright" width="272"] John Shields, Toronto Metropolitan University[/caption]

“But it doesn't solve the problem in terms of their labour-market integration.”

John Shields, professor emeritus at Toronto Metropolitan University, also cautioned against reading too much into the new policy.

He said the change is more applicable to short, job-specific qualifications than extensive professional retraining. As well, cost and the challenge of combining education with employment could create additional barriers.

“There's not a lot you can pick up in that six-month period.” 

 

Copyright 2026, New Canadian Media. All rights reserved.

Dayo Ojerinde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Canadian Media.

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