Canada signs deal with Qatar to strengthen public safety, address transnational crime

Canada inks deal with Qatar on public safety
Canada inks deal with Qatar on public safety
Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Canada has signed an agreement with Qatar that Ottawa says looks to address evolving security threats and strengthen public safety.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says strong international partnerships are essential to keeping Canadians safe.

He says the memorandum of understanding will see both countries work together on addressing transnational crime and evolving security threats.

Ottawa says the deal went into effect upon signing and can be renewed after five years.

It comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney travelled to Qatar in January, calling the trip a "new chapter" in bilateral relations.

Carney said the two countries will work to boost trade and strengthen "people-to-people" cultural ties, such as by expanding direct flights from Canada to Qatar.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.

— By Aaron Sousa in Edmonton

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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