Canada's new 'Jersey Shore' spinoff premieres this week and here's a breakdown of the cast
Snooki is BACK.
If you're also in a constant state of missing the heyday of reality T.V. then there might be something to fill that void coming this week.
A Canadian version of the show that gave us "GTL" and "cabs are here!" is airing on January 22, and partiers from coast to coast are joining the house as roommates. While nothing can truly replace the magic of the original cast, it's a wild group of Canadians in Kelowna partying together — so it's bound to be entertaining at the very least.
Also, we get an extra hit of nostalgia because Snooki is also going back to the (Canada) shore!
If you want to see who's representing your province/city/small town in Canada — here's the cast of Canada Shore, airing on Paramount+ on January 22, 2026.
Ryleigh
Maritimers listen up, because according to Ryleigh's Instagram bio, she's a StFX Alumni who lives in Halifax. She's a small-town girl, though, from Bridgewater, and the press release for the show says she's "here to bring the Scotian energy."
Age: 25
Hometown: Bridgewater, Nova Scotia
Instagram: @ryleighgregory
Isaiah
Isaiah is a "Caribbean-Dutch-African thrill-seeker, lives and breathes skateboarding," and apparently, Nickelback is a no for him. Also, he's got "hidden talent for backflips," so maybe we'll catch some on screen.
Age: 26
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
Instagram: @50gold_60platinum
Emmett
Emmett now lives in Vancouver, and apparently, he's a "self-proclaimed gym bro with a golden heart," so get ready for lots of GLT, emphasis on the G.
Age: 25
Hometown: Peterborough, Ontario
Instagram: @emett_watson
Gizelle
Gizelle lives in Mississauga, and you might recognize her already because she has some viral TikToks (one with 2.5 million views). She's bringing a love of anime and bikinis to the shore, and is "set to rep Caribbean culture, bring the island vibes, and showcase to Canada her bold, unforgettable energy."
Age: 25
Hometown: Montego Bay, Jamaica
Instagram: @gizelleemariee
Christopher
Christopher is there for a party, and "lives for tequila, attention, and unforgettable moments." Behind that though, there's "a lot of heart" that he's ready to showcase at the shore.
Age: 22
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
Instagram: @christopher.brownn
Keyaira
Keyaira is another East Coast girl heading West. She's a dog groomer with big dreams, who's ready to "turn a few heads along the way."
Age: 23
Hometown: Halifax, Nova Scotia
Instagram: @keysnow_
Emmy
Emmy's an aesthetician from New Brunswick who's ready to "stir up a little drama," and show off her "over-the-top personality."
Age: 21
Hometown: Fredericton, NB
Instagram: @emmysharpe
Ethan
Ethan calls himself "The Machine," so we may have Canada's version of "The Situation."
Age: 23
Hometown: Newmarket, Ontario
Instagram: @ethanmayz
Bauer
Bauer's a bodybuilder who's a "self-proclaimed 'golden retriever' with abs and attitude." He's a blend of city and country, bringing even more GTL energy to the shore.
Age: 22
Hometown: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan
Instagram: @bauerswystun
Lila
Big hoops are Lila's signature look, and the Toronto girl is ready to bring the energy to Kelowna.
Age: 20
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
Instagram: @lilaromanin