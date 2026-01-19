Canada's new 'Jersey Shore' spinoff premieres this week and here's a breakdown of the cast

Snooki is BACK.

Bauer, a cast member on Canada Shore. Right: Gizelle, a cast member on Canada Shore.

Canada Shore cast breakdown.

@bauerswystun | Instagram, @gizelleemariee | Instagram
Editor

If you're also in a constant state of missing the heyday of reality T.V. then there might be something to fill that void coming this week.

A Canadian version of the show that gave us "GTL" and "cabs are here!" is airing on January 22, and partiers from coast to coast are joining the house as roommates. While nothing can truly replace the magic of the original cast, it's a wild group of Canadians in Kelowna partying together — so it's bound to be entertaining at the very least.

Also, we get an extra hit of nostalgia because Snooki is also going back to the (Canada) shore!

If you want to see who's representing your province/city/small town in Canada — here's the cast of Canada Shore, airing on Paramount+ on January 22, 2026.

Ryleigh

Maritimers listen up, because according to Ryleigh's Instagram bio, she's a StFX Alumni who lives in Halifax. She's a small-town girl, though, from Bridgewater, and the press release for the show says she's "here to bring the Scotian energy."

Age: 25

Hometown: Bridgewater, Nova Scotia

Instagram: @ryleighgregory

Isaiah


Isaiah is a "Caribbean-Dutch-African thrill-seeker, lives and breathes skateboarding," and apparently, Nickelback is a no for him. Also, he's got "hidden talent for backflips," so maybe we'll catch some on screen.

Age: 26

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Instagram: @50gold_60platinum

Emmett

Emmett now lives in Vancouver, and apparently, he's a "self-proclaimed gym bro with a golden heart," so get ready for lots of GLT, emphasis on the G.

Age: 25

Hometown: Peterborough, Ontario

Instagram: @emett_watson

Gizelle

Gizelle lives in Mississauga, and you might recognize her already because she has some viral TikToks (one with 2.5 million views). She's bringing a love of anime and bikinis to the shore, and is "set to rep Caribbean culture, bring the island vibes, and showcase to Canada her bold, unforgettable energy."

Age: 25

Hometown: Montego Bay, Jamaica

Instagram: @gizelleemariee

Christopher

Christopher is there for a party, and "lives for tequila, attention, and unforgettable moments." Behind that though, there's "a lot of heart" that he's ready to showcase at the shore.

Age: 22

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Instagram: @christopher.brownn

Keyaira

Keyaira is another East Coast girl heading West. She's a dog groomer with big dreams, who's ready to "turn a few heads along the way."

Age: 23

Hometown: Halifax, Nova Scotia

Instagram: @keysnow_

Emmy

Emmy's an aesthetician from New Brunswick who's ready to "stir up a little drama," and show off her "over-the-top personality."

Age: 21

Hometown: Fredericton, NB

Instagram: @emmysharpe

Ethan

Ethan calls himself "The Machine," so we may have Canada's version of "The Situation."

Age: 23

Hometown: Newmarket, Ontario

Instagram: @ethanmayz

Bauer

Bauer's a bodybuilder who's a "self-proclaimed 'golden retriever' with abs and attitude." He's a blend of city and country, bringing even more GTL energy to the shore.

Age: 22

Hometown: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Instagram: @bauerswystun

Lila

Big hoops are Lila's signature look, and the Toronto girl is ready to bring the energy to Kelowna.

Age: 20

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Instagram: @lilaromanin

From Your Site Articles
canada shorejersey shore spinoffparamount plus
EntertainmentCanada
  • Morgan Leet

    Editor

    Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. After working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, she joined Narcity with a move to B.C., drawn to the beauty of Western Canada. Since then, she's documented her experience moving to Vancouver, covering everything from local events to bucket-list travel destinations across Canada's West Coast.

This quaint lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of the most beautiful in Canada

You don't have to go far to find small town charm.

This Ontario destination feels like a Scandinavian getaway without travelling to Norway

Leave your passport behind!

These are the best and most affordable staycation spots in Ontario, according to locals

Time to plan those 2026 getaways!

This beautiful lakeside town near Toronto was named the third-best place to visit in Canada

It has quaint streets and cozy shops.

Ontario's weather forecast calls for up to 40 cm as snow squalls bring blizzard conditions

Widespread snowfall is also forecast in Toronto and the GTA this week.

This dreamy Ontario spot is an underrated vacation gem with quaint towns and warm-water beaches

Save this destination for your next summer getaway!

This tiny Ontario town is a vacation gem with quaint shops and 6 stunning beaches

Who's ready for the summer?

9 of my go-to grocery items that are way cheaper at Costco — with over $200 in savings

From protein powder to olive oil – I saved big time!

This ​charming seaside town in BC was ranked among Canada's most popular spots to move to

Small town Canada is getting some attention!

Ontario is home to the 'waterfall capital of the world' and it has over 100 cascades

It's a short drive from Toronto.