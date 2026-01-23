Snooki dubbed this 'Canada Shore' cast member the 'Vinny of the house' and he's from Ontario

Canada Shore — our very own spinoff show of Jersey Shore – premiered this week, and Snooki herself has given the stamp of approval.

Four of the show's cast members sat down with Narcity and dished on the filming experience and what to expect from Canada's take on the shore.

It's hard to compare to the show that started it all — viewers are waiting for more duck phone calls, fights, drama, and the odd arrest. But we're not in Seaside Heights anymore, this is Canada — and with that comes a whole new cast of characters.

Some parts of Jersey made it over to the Great White North, though, and best of all was Snooki. The Jersey Shore queen herself is a part of the new show, and getting to meet her was a highlight for the cast.

Ethan, a 23-year-old from Newmarket, Ontario, got a special shoutout from Snooki.

"Snooki actually said she thought I was the Vinny of the house... that was pretty sick to hear," he told Narcity.

As for what it was like meeting her, Ethan said that it was like "the soul of Shore Productions entered the house."

According to a press release from the show, Ethan gave himself the nickname, "The Machine," so you might think he's more of a Mike "The Situation" over Vinny — but Snooki knows best. He also said that he joined the show because it's "fkn sick," and he's "ready to party hard and leave his mark."

If you want to see how that plays out, you can watch the first two episodes of Canada Shore now, on Paramount+.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

