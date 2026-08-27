Canada recruits dozens of foreign scientists, researchers, poaching many from U.S.

Canada poaches top researchers, many from U.S.
Canada poaches top researchers, many from U.S.
Industry Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a funding announcement for space technology at MDA in Montreal, on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

Canadian universities have recruited dozens of foreign scientists and researchers, many of them poached from prestigious U.S. institutions, in the first intake of a program to attract world-leading academics.

The hiring of the 64 new recruits is being funded over eight years by $504 million from the federal government.

All four of the highest-paid Eddie Goldenberg Distinguished Research Chairs, as well as dozens of others, were previously at U.S. institutions, including Harvard and MIT.

The researchers are being hired by universities across the country, including the University of British Columbia, McGill and the University of Toronto.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, who helped announce the recruits at UBC in Vancouver on Thursday, says "Canada is doubling down" on science at a time when others were turning away from it.

More than $37 million in other funding will support recruitment of 63 "emerging leaders" over the next year.

"Attracting top talent will deliver breakthroughs that improve Canadians’ lives and advance Canada’s position as a global leader in science and innovation," Joly says in a statement.

The research chairs are named after Eddie Goldenberg, a policy adviser and chief of staff to former prime minister Jean Chrétien.

Goldenberg died last month, and the government says the research chairs were renamed to honour his "decades of leadership that helped strengthen the Canadian research and innovation landscape."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada's winter forecast says it'll be colder and snowier than normal in these places

You can expect a "split winter" in Canada.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 25 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

The jackpot has been won! 🤑

This Ontario park has a 2.5 km beach with soft-sand shores and very warm, shallow waters

It's a little summer paradise.

You could see the northern lights and a lunar eclipse almost everywhere in Canada tonight

The dark red hue of the moon will make the aurora easier to view!

Flight controllers allegedly punched out early before Air Canada plane crash

Controllers allegedly left early before jet crash

Discoverability, not French-language labels, the issue in' trade talks: LeBlanc

French labels not an issue in trade talks: LeBlanc

Officials say 24 Canadians missing after flash floods in Nepal and China

Canadians missing after floods in Nepal, China

I moved to the US — Here are the 9 biggest differences between Canada and the States

We may be neighbours, but we're not the same.

As Carney pivots trade from U.S., here are some of Canada's new deals

Some new non-U.S. trade deals Canada has signed