Canada Post Is Offering 4 Days Of Free Shipping In October & Here's Who Is Eligible
You can send two packages!
With the price of just about everything going up in Canada, there's some good news out there for small businesses.
For those enrolled in Canada Post Solutions for Small Business, which is free to sign up for, you can send one free package within Canada and one free package to the U.S. four times this month, with various size and weight limitations.
"Free Shipping Tuesdays is just one way we are delivering more for small businesses," says the Canada Post website. "It’s our way of saying thank you for their invaluable contributions to Canadian communities. Every Tuesday this October, you can send two packages for free."
\u201cWhen you ship 2x the free packages every Tuesday this October, you might be tempted to call it TwosDay. Ship one package within Canada and one to the U.S. #TwosDay #FreeShippingTuesdays\u201d— Canada Post (@Canada Post) 1665601993
To ship for free, you'll need to enter a promo code which can be found on their website every Tuesday in October from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET.
"For packages sent within Canada, you must use Expedited Parcel," notes Canada Post. "Free Shipping Tuesdays domestic promo codes work exclusively with Expedited Parcel."
For packages sent to the U.S., the promo codes "work exclusively with Tracked Packet," so make sure you have that selected.
Free Shipping Tuesday does not currently have any options for international shipping beyond the U.S.
If you don't have a printer, you can take your smartphone or tablet to Canada Post, where a retail agent will scan your code and print out a non-thermal label.
And don't worry if you don't want to ship on Tuesday but want to get in on the deal — the shipping label itself needs to be created on Tuesday but can be sent out for delivery on another day!
