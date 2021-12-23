Trending Tags

Canadian Chef Connie DeSousa Shares Her Tips On How To Level Up Your Holiday Dinners

Elevated but not complicated.

Dorina Stati | Pexels, @conniedesousa | Instagram

With holiday gatherings looking a bit smaller than usual, you might be wondering how to make this season's feast extra special. Thankfully, you don't have to pull out all the stops to create something unforgettable.

All you need is a few simple recipes and the help of one key ingredient to elevate any dinner: sparkling water. Just take it from one of Canada's celebrated chefs — Connie DeSousa.

For Connie, who was a Calgary Top Chef finalist and now co-owns CHARCUT and Charbar with her business partner John Jackson, this year is going to be one to remember.

“It really feels like people are ready to celebrate again,” Connie told Narcity.

Narcity caught up with Connie to get her tips on how to create the holiday meal of your dreams.

Nicole Michalou | Pexels

Up Your Appetizer Game With An Easy Yet Impressive Salad

Chef Connie says that impressive appetizers don't have to equal hours in the kitchen. Her napa cabbage salad is quick to whip up and so tasty that it's a signature item on the menu at Charbar YYC.

The salad combines both grilled and fresh cabbage that’s then tossed with vinaigrette, avocado, mint leaves, fresh orange and toasted pumpkin seeds. Follow the recipe, or experiment with your own combinations, for a salad that'll soon become one of your get-together staples.

Courtesy of San Pellegrino

Support Local Farmers When Crafting Your Menu

Take a page from Connie's book and source local ingredients for your main dish. She recommends a trip to your butcher if you want to create a classic roast beef dinner.

Connie serves hers with homemade tuna aioli, fried capers and shaved celery.

Making a flavour-packed topping like Connie's is a beautiful, elegant and extremely delicious way to impress the heck out of your dinner guests. You can find quick and easy recipes for caper gremolata or a bright and zesty chimichurri online.

An S.Pellegrino, garnished with a sprig of mint or fresh strawberries, is an ideal accompaniment to this tasty meal.

Opt For A Dessert That Looks Hard To Make (But Isn't)

When a showstopping dessert is as simple to create as Connie's whipped pumpkin cheesecake, you've no excuse to go for store bought.

With a ginger graham crumb and cranberry sauce topping, this spiced and creamy cake isn't as daunting to make as it may sound.

Connie's shopping list for this festive favourite includes powdered sugar, canned pumpkin pie filling, cream cheese and cranberry preserves.

There are plenty of variations of this easy dessert recipe to be found online.

Stephanie Frey | Dreamstime

Take Sipping To Another Level

S.Pellegrino is the perfect beverage to sip and enjoy during the holidays. It can help make any dining occasion feel special, which many Canadians are looking forward to this season.

"It’s so important to stay hydrated during the hustle and bustle of the holidays and my favourite choice is S. Pellegrino," Connie told Narcity.

"I love how it elevates a dinner party with its simplistic elegance."

With its gentle bubbles, S.Pellegrino pairs well with rich holiday meals, can balance with full-bodied wines and also be served as a refreshing palate cleanser.

Courtesy of San Pellegrino

However you choose to elevate your holiday feast, it's sure to be a resounding success with Connie's helpful tips and a trusty bottle (or three) of San Pellegrino.

For more information about San Pellegrino, visit their website and check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

