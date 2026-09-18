Canadian Medical Association updates code of ethics to address racism, discrimination

Canadian Medical Association updates ethics code
Canadian Medical Association updates ethics code
The Canadian Medical Association has changed its code of ethics to clarify how doctors are expected to address racism and discrimination in health care.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

The Canadian Medical Association has updated its code of ethics to clarify how doctors are expected to address racism and discrimination in health care.

The CMA says the updates give physicians clearer guidance on providing culturally safe, trauma-informed and equitable care, respecting Indigenous knowledge and working with colleagues.

The reforms are part of the CMA's reconciliation action plan and the code is now available online in four Indigenous languages: Anishinaabemowin, Michif, Northern Michif-Cree and Inuktitut.

“Racism and discrimination have no place in health care, yet we know that they persist, sometimes with tragic consequences,” said Bolu Ogunyemi, president of the CMA.

“We can and must do better, and this updated code of ethics and professionalism is an important step in that process.”

The CMA has apologized for the role it and the medical profession played in past and ongoing harms to Indigenous Peoples, citing Indian hospitals, forced medical experimentation, forced sterilization and child apprehensions.

"We have not lived up to the ethical standards the medical profession is expected to uphold to ensure the highest standard of care is provided to patients and trust is fostered in physicians, residents and medical students," Dr. Joss Reimer, CMA president at the time, said in a statement posted to the association's website.

"We realize we have left Indigenous Peoples out of that high standard of care."

The CMA also supported efforts to criminalize forced sterilization when the issue was debated in the House of Commons earlier this year.

Changes to the code include what the CMA calls stronger guidance on racism and discrimination, with new language prohibiting racist and discriminatory behaviour. It also asks physicians to consider how care can support historically underserved groups and improve health outcomes.

It also calls on physicians to respect Indigenous world views and traditional health and healing practices.

Ogunyemi said he hopes the guide will inform the coming generation of physicians and encourage those already practising to reconsider the status quo.

"It's a duty for all of us," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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