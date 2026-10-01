Canadian Olympic hockey star Claire Thompson retires to pursue medical career
One of Canada’s top women’s hockey players is retiring from the sport to become a doctor.
Defender Claire Thompson announced her retirement Thursday on Instagram and in an exclusive interview with the Athletic.
The 28-year-old won Olympic gold with Canada at the 2022 Beijing Games and silver earlier this year in Milan.
Thompson set an Olympic record for points by a defender with 13 in Beijing and finished with 17 points in 14 career Olympic games.
She also won the Walter Cup with the PWHL’s Minnesota Frost in 2025 before spending last season with the expansion Vancouver Goldeneyes.
Thompson has returned to medical school at NYU and plans to become an orthopedic surgeon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.
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