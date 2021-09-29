Canadians Can Get A Free McDonald's Coffee Today & Here's How
Do you need any room for milk?
Feeling a little sluggish this morning? In honour of National Coffee Day, McDonald's wants to encourage Canadians to take a coffee break today — on the house!
Right now you can get a FREE medium Premium Roast Coffee with a minimum order of $12 on either Uber Eats or Doordash.
You can also score a freebie or a $1 drink through the McDonald's app but the offer varies depending on where you live.
Those in Ontario, Alberta, the North West Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec can get a medium roast coffee for $1 plus tax on the app.
Meanwhile, those in Atlantic Canada can get a FREE medium coffee (or tea) with a minimum $1 purchase.
If you're in British Columbia or Yukon, you can enjoy a coffee of any size for $1 plus tax.