mcdonalds

Canadians Can Get A Free McDonald's Coffee Today & Here's How

Do you need any room for milk?

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Natalia Buia | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Feeling a little sluggish this morning? In honour of National Coffee Day, McDonald's wants to encourage Canadians to take a coffee break today — on the house!

Right now you can get a FREE medium Premium Roast Coffee with a minimum order of $12 on either Uber Eats or Doordash.

You can also score a freebie or a $1 drink through the McDonald's app but the offer varies depending on where you live.

Those in Ontario, Alberta, the North West Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec can get a medium roast coffee for $1 plus tax on the app.

Meanwhile, those in Atlantic Canada can get a FREE medium coffee (or tea) with a minimum $1 purchase.

If you're in British Columbia or Yukon, you can enjoy a coffee of any size for $1 plus tax.

Find It On McDonald's Canada

