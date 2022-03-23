Canadians Can Now Earn More Rewards At Starbucks & Here's How
Now's a good time to be a TD cardholder.
Nothing beats that first sip of tea or coffee in the morning — the one that fuels your soul and sets your day up for success, offering that much-needed boost to seize the day.
Starbucks is a source of that daily joy for many Canadians, and now it’s doubling down by offering an even more rewarding coffee experience.
Starbucks and TD Bank Group (TD) have teamed up to revolutionize rewards in Canada. Now, TD cardholders can earn more Stars and TD points or Aeroplan points when they order through the Starbucks® app.
A first of its kind for Starbucks, the program makes earning rewards easier than saying "yes" to whipped cream on your Grande White Chocolate Mocha.
All you have to do is link an eligible TD Access debit or credit card to your Starbucks® Rewards account to instantly start earning 50% more Stars on purchases or card reloads made through the Starbucks app.
And that's on top of the Stars you already earn as a Starbucks Rewards member — talk about bang for your buck. Linking is easy and can be done here.
If you're not familiar with the Starbucks app, it offers members a number of benefits including ordering by mobile, redeeming Stars for food and beverages, a free birthday beverage and more.
Through this partnership, TD Rewards or Aeroplan cardholders can also earn 50% more TD or Aeroplan points on purchases made through the Starbucks app.
The perks don't stop there. If you're running short of Stars and you really want to try that Iced Toasted Vanilla Oat Shaken Espresso, you can instantly convert TD points to Stars and use them towards food and beverages at Starbucks.
There's no need to wait until your birthday to enjoy a complimentary treat from Starbucks. When you link your Starbucks Rewards to your TD card, you'll get closer than ever to sipping a free Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew or snacking on a flaky chocolate croissant.
TD Cardholders Can Earn Rewards Faster With The Starbucks App
When: Now
Address: Online
Details: TD cardholders can earn Stars, TD points and Aeroplan points faster by linking their eligible TD Access debit or credit card with their Starbucks Rewards account and ordering their favourite menu items using the Starbucks app.
To learn more about the Starbucks and TD rewards program, check out the Starbucks website or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
