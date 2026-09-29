51% of Canadians prefer doing life admin after hours and this insurer got the memo
Especially when your nine-to-five has you fully occupied.
Certain kinds of tasks never seem to fit neatly into a workday. Renewing a licence, comparing rates, finally dealing with that insurance policy you've been meaning to update — these things have a way of piling up until you finally have a free moment and a clear head to sit down and think.
Turns out, that's pretty normal, and there's no one-size-fits-all schedule. According to a Léger survey conducted by Allstate Canada, 51% of Canadians say the best time to tackle important financial and household tasks is outside traditional business hours, while another 32% say it really just depends on the task itself.
In the past year, more than one in five respondents (21%) researched, compared, completed or purchased insurance outside the standard nine-to-five window, the survey also found.
That disconnect between when life admin needs doing and when most offices are open is exactly what Allstate Canada has been working on.
Get your questions answered from wherever you are. Bùi Hoàng Long | Pexels
The survey findings also point to something interesting: Canadians don't just want more hours, but also the right support at the right moment.
Speaking with someone knowledgeable (55%) and getting a clear explanation of their options (54%) topped the list of what would make purchasing insurance easier, while a third of respondents (33%) also value online self-service tools and 22% pointed to extended service hours specifically.
Allstate Canada leans into both sides of that, with the goal to help insurance fit into your life, not the reverse.
Through myAllstate and its app, you can manage policies, update payment information and make changes right from your phone or computer, on your own schedule and terms.
Allstate is available to help when you need it. Letícia Alvares | Pexels
You can also get a quote entirely online, while representatives (outside Quebec) are available for quotes and purchases until 10 p.m. on weeknights and 7 p.m. on Saturdays. Of course, claims support runs 24/7 for anything urgent.
It's less about extending a window and more about meeting you where that to-do list happens to end — during a lunch break, after the kids are asleep or whenever the timing finally lines up.
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.