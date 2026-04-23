Alberta introduces bill to ditch clock changes

'Alberta Time': Bill tabled to ditch clock changes, keep daylight time all year
Alberta introduces bill to ditch clock changes
Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Dale Nally, left, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, announces a voting period for Alberta's new license plates in Edmonton, on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. The new plate will include the phrase "Strong and Free", which is also used by the United Conservative Party.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Writer

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government introduced on Thursday proposed legislation that would see the province abandon clock changes and remain on daylight time year-round.

Dale Nally, the minister for Service Alberta, tabled the bill saying the province would be on "Alberta Time."

It would spell the end to decades of debate and votes on seasonal time shifting.

"We're now done talking about it, and we're taking action," Nally told reporters before introducing the bill.

"(And) in terms of (calling it) Alberta Time, it just seemed like it would be a good one."

Smith signalled earlier this week the move was coming and said decisions such as the recent one from neighbouring British Columbia to ditch clock changes forced her hand.

If the bill passes, Albertans wouldn't turn their clocks back an hour as scheduled on Nov. 1.

Permanent daylight time means Albertans would see more darkness longer in the morning during winter but enjoy more daylight at day's end.

Nally said Albertans would benefit by having more time at the end of the day to enjoy family or take their dogs for a walk while the sun is still out.

On the downside, students would be heading to school in the dark and the timing of nationally televised sports, such as hockey, might be affected.

Nally addressed that possible problem. "No one in this room's a bigger (Edmonton) Oiler fan than I am.

"And I've got to tell you, you can drop that puck at 10 o'clock (at night) and I'm not missing the game -- and I think there's a lot of Albertans that feel that way."

He added, "I have full confidence that we're giving them the runway and the time that they need to figure this out. It's not gonna change Albertans from being Oilers fans or (Calgary) Flames fans."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.

By Jack Farrell | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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