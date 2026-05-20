Carignan nominated for a senior advisory role in NATO

Carignan nominated for a senior NATO role
Carignan nominated for a senior NATO role
Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan speaks at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence in Ottawa, on Thursday, March 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

The Liberal government in Ottawa is nominating the head of Canada's military, Gen. Jennie Carignan, as a candidate for a top role in NATO.

Defence Minister David McGuinty announced her candidacy for chair of the NATO Military Committee — the main military adviser for NATO's Secretary General, Mark Rutte.

An election is set for September to find a successor for the outgoing chair, Italy's Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, whose term ends next summer.

As for Rutte, his four-year term ends in 2028, but could be renewed for another term.

Carignan has served as chief of the defence staff since summer 2024, when she replaced retired Gen. Wayne Eyre at the helm of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Carignan will continue to lead the Canadian military while the selection process for the NATO role takes place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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