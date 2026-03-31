Mark Carney just condemned Israel's 'illegal' invasion of Lebanon and called for a ceasefire

The prime minister's comments mark a strengthening of his government's language as the Middle East conflict worsens.

Mark Carney speaks at a podium.

Prime Minister Mark Carney listens to a reporter's question following an announcement in Wakefield, Quebec, Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Sean Kilpatrick | The Canadian Press
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada "condemns" Israel's invasion of Lebanon, which he calls "illegal" and a violation of territorial sovereignty.

Carney is also calling for a ceasefire, marking a strengthening of his government's language as the armed conflict worsens and Israeli ground troops move deeper into the country.

Carney says that by banning Hezbollah and attempting to put an end to the group's terrorist activities, the government in Beirut has shown it shares a common goal with Israel, which has cited Hezbollah as the justification for its invasion.

The prime minister made the comments when speaking with reporters in Wakefield, Quebec, today.

The war in the Middle East widened when the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah launched missiles toward Israel on March 2, two days after Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran.

Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese have been displaced by the escalating war and evacuation orders have emptied out many villages and neighbourhoods.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

READ NEXT: Canada just promised $37M in humanitarian aid for civilians in Lebanon
From Your Site Articles
lebanoncanadian politicsirancanada newsisraelmark carney
CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Mark Carney got publicly called out by a Liberal MP for his support of Iran strikes (VIDEO)

Liberal MP Will Greaves released a video openly criticizing Carney's stance.

Canada just promised $37M in humanitarian aid for civilians in Lebanon

The funding will go through UN agencies and the Red Cross to provide food, medical services, shelter and clean water.

Mark Carney says he can't 'rule out' Canadian military involvement in the war in Iran

"We will always stand by and defend our allies when called upon."

Mark Carney says Canada's support for US strikes on Iran came 'with regret'

He also said the strikes appeared "inconsistent with international law."

7 unhinged things East Coast Canadians do that would not fly anywhere else in the country

Toronto could never...

Here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed in Toronto on Good Friday

Quite a few grocery stores are open to shoppers on the stat holiday. 👀

This Ontario town is like a coastal getaway with white sand beaches and dreamy streets

Save this for your summer getaway ideas!

GST/HST credit payments for April are going out early and here's when you'll get money

This credit offers hundreds of dollars!

I've been to Canada's biggest cities and would only ever call this one home

Nothing else actually compares.

Canadian banks & public pensions have poured over $35B into ICE contractors

"It's important for Canadians to know that their money ... is being used to invest and attempt to profit from the violence that is happening in the United States right now."

This dreamy island oasis near Ontario has a storybook village and turquoise shores

It has Victorian-era charm and car-free streets.

6 of the most wholesome Canadian moments from the 2026 Juno Awards (VIDEOS)

"I totally believe in the Canadian dream, please believe it too." 🥹

Ontario's April weather forecast says it'll be cooler than normal with a bit of snow

We're not done with wintry weather just yet!

Drake just called out the Juno Awards and says he was 'snubbed'

His tribute to Nelly Furtado took a turn.