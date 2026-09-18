PM Carney to deliver remarks at caucus meeting in Ottawa today

Carney to deliver remarks at caucus meeting today
Carney to deliver remarks at caucus meeting today
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to address his Liberal caucus in Ottawa today.

The Liberal caucus retreat comes just before the fall sitting of the House of Commons gets underway on Monday.

Among the Liberals' first bills of the sitting will be legislation to enact the fuel excise tax extension that Carney announced on Sept. 2.

On Thursday, Carney returned from Strasbourg, France, where he looked to secure a stronger alliance with Europe focused primarily on trade, defence and people-to-people ties — the latest move in his campaign to reduce Canada's reliance on the United States.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she wants Canada to become the first "associate member" of the European Union.

In a historic address to the European Parliament on Thursday, Carney said he welcomes von der Leyen's ambition to see Canada become the first associate member of the EU.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

-With files from Sarah Ritchie

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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