Carney to deliver remarks, hold press conference on day two of investment summit

Carney to deliver remarks at investment summit
Carney to deliver remarks at investment summit
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at Canada's national investment summit as Bell Canada CEO Mirko Bibic, left, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe look on, in Toronto, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to deliver remarks and hold a press conference at his government's investment summit in Toronto today.

The prime minister is also scheduled to participate in a discussion with Deborah Orida, the CEO of PSP Investments which is one of Canada's largest pension investors.

Hundreds of executives and global asset managers are in Toronto this week for Canada's first-ever national investment summit and Carney has set an ambitious goal of attracting $1 trillion in new investment over the next five years.

Day one of the investment summit saw billion-dollar announcements and changes to Canada's tax policy.

The federal government said investors putting $1 billion or more into Canada's economy will get priority access to a program that offers binding decisions from the Canada Revenue Agency, while Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced an expansion of Bell’s AI data centre project in Saskatchewan.

The event has been criticized by some Indigenous leaders, environmental groups and union leaders who say they worry about the future of public services, pipelines and arms manufacturing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026. 

By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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