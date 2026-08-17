Carney to make announcement in St. John's with Quebec, N.L. premiers

Carney to make energy announcement in St. John's
Carney to make energy announcement in St. John's
Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to make an announcement about energy security after reports that Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador have reached a deal regarding Churchill Falls.

Carney's public itinerary says he will be joined by Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham and Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette. 

The hydro utilities in the two provinces jointly own the Churchill Falls generating station in Labrador under a contract signed in 1969. 

The provinces had a framework agreement in 2024 to end that deal and create a new energy-sharing arrangement with expanded generating capacity. 

But after Wakeham was elected last fall, he ordered a review of the deal and sent a negotiating team back to the bargaining table.

Last week, La Presse reported the two sides had reached an agreement, with Ottawa playing a facilitating role by offering financial incentives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026.

By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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