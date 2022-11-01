A Chicago Man Said His Home Is Haunted & Is Viral For Showing What It's Like To Live There
He’s way too chill about the strange "knocking" and a cross falling from one of his walls. 😳
It’s not uncommon to hear that living inside an old building sometimes includes not-so-welcomed guests that could give you a good scare. For a man living in an old residence in Chicago, IL, strange moments seem to be an everyday thing.
TikTok user Dom Matigian (@dommatigian) has posted a series of clips where he can be seen opening his closet door right after hearing an inexplicable knocking sound coming from the inside of the previously mentioned small room.
@dommatigian
When you live in a building built in 1932, odds are its haunted. 👻 #haunted #hauntedtiktok #hauntedtiktoks #ghosts #ghost #scary
Matigian has been living in the building in question for about a year. He says that the bizarre noises started back in February of this year.
"The knocking started one night in February. It wasn’t anything crazy, but enough to make me get up and investigate," the TikToker told Narcity. "I didn’t really think anything of it."
On one occasion, the man recorded the moment when the knocking sound was taking place in the middle of the day. The sound was so loud that it made a cross hanging on one of the walls fall.
@dommatigian
I think I should probably do something about this now. #haunted #hauntedhouse #ghost #scary #hauntedtiktok #ghosttok #ghoststories
Many TikTok users have shared comments on Matigian’s videos emphasizing the man’s chill reaction.
"I like how just comfortable and normal it is for some people 😂😭. One knock I’m at the gates," one person wrote on one of the clips mentioned before.
Matigian agrees with many of his followers and says he has never been afraid of these strange happenings, mainly due to his strong faith.
"I’m not scared for the simple fact of I’ve never been injured," the social media user told Narcity. I’m a Roman Catholic so I believe I’ve got a few good guys watching out for me upstairs. I have no reason to be afraid. What scares me most is the crime in my city that happens around my building that no one seems to be doing anything about.”
Nonetheless, Matigian is considering moving out of the property if possible.
"I may (move out) but I have a little bit left on my lease," said the man. "It isn’t enough to force me out."
The TikToker added that he never expected his videos to become so viral on the platform. However, he says he’s grateful for all the support he has received and hopes that one day people know him for his singing abilities and not for being "the guy with the haunted closet."