China using professional networking sites to gather information: security agencies

Chinese spies using networking sites, CSIS warns
Chinese spies using networking sites, CSIS warns
A Chinese flag blows in Ritan Park in Beijing, China, on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Canada's spy agency and close international partners warn that China's military intelligence services are using professional networking sites and online job platforms to target current and former government and military personnel.

The alert was issued Wednesday by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the Australia Security Intelligence Organization, the New Zealand Intelligence Community, the United Kingdom’s MI5 and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. 

They say China ultimately seeks privileged military, political and economic intelligence that can provide Beijing with a strategic and tactical advantage over the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.   

CSIS says Chinese intelligence officers or their affiliates pose as employees of private consultancies, think tanks or human resources firms, and place online job advertisements for foreign policy and defence analysts. 

It says that while applicants often have no direct access to classified information, successful candidates are then pressured to provide "non-public" information, including unclassified data on government policy or on military strategy, capabilities and installations.

CSIS says that even a small piece of information can be collected and combined with more sensitive reporting to undermine Canada’s interests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 2 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

We have a few Maxplus winners!

10 big differences between people in Ontario and BC — from someone who has lived in both

From socializing to hobbies... 👇

The 8 types of Toronto men every single girl dating in the city is guaranteed to meet

... unfortunately, this is a fact. ⚠️

These Canadian schools made the top 50 of a new best universities in the world ranking

More than 30 universities in Canada are on the global list! 📚

Canada looking to beef up forced labour laws as U.S. imposes new tariffs

U.S. proposes new 10 per cent tariff on Canada

Zellers is opening new stores in Ontario and here's what you can shop for

Zeddy teddy bears are making a comeback!

This government benefit has payments of up to $200 going out to some Canadians in June

Money will be in bank accounts and mailboxes.

Census workers are going door to door and you could get fines of up to $500 or $1,000

There's a fine for not completing the census.

11 Dollarama grocery products you can get that are cheaper than items at Walmart

A lot of snacks have a better value at Dollarama.