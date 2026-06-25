Canada now eligible to take part in Eurovision song contest

Canada now eligible for Eurovision song contest
Canada now eligible for Eurovision song contest
Dara from Bulgaria holds up the trophy after winning the Grand Final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
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Canada is cleared to participate in the Eurovision song contest after CBC/Radio-Canada became a full member of the European Broadcasting Union on Thursday.

In last fall’s federal budget, the government said it was looking at getting Canada into the popular international song contest.

Eurovision, which has been running for decades, features performers from various countries and is co-ordinated by the European Broadcasting Union.

Canada became a full member of the union after a vote at the broadcasting union's general assembly on Thursday.

"The move formalizes and deepens the long-standing relationship between Canada’s national public broadcaster and the EBU," the broadcasting union said in a press release.

A spokesperson for CBC/Radio-Canada said full members are eligible to participate in the contest and the broadcaster would have more to say about the song contest later.

The full membership also gives Canada access to members' networks, including networks for investigative journalism and verification, the press release said.

"This new chapter in our relationship with the EBU and its members will deepen our co-operation at a time when the collective impact of public service media is essential," CBC CEO Marie-Philippe Bouchard said.

"It’s an important milestone that will benefit people on both sides of the Atlantic by helping to combat disinformation and support cultural expression."

She said Canada will participate fully in the Eurovision news exchange, which will "allow more Canadian news and perspectives to reach audiences in Europe, and bring more international coverage to Canadians."

The exchange also allows members to share live and edited news coverage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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