CBC won't disclose Eurovision costs as memo says Ottawa can't order it to take part
CBC/Radio-Canada won’t disclose how much participating in the Eurovision song contest could cost.
A government document, obtained through access to information law, says information about other countries is limited but total costs ranged from about $400,000 for Portugal to $1.5 million for Israel in 2025.
The Canadian Heritage document also says that because the Broadcasting Act guarantees CBC’s independence, there is no way for the government to direct CBC to participate in the song contest.
The 2025 federal budget said the government would work with CBC to explore participating in Eurovision and Prime Minister Mark Carney announced earlier this month Canada will take part in the global cultural event next year.
A spokesperson for CBC/Radio-Canada says the decision to take part in the song contest was the public broadcaster’s alone.
Carney has said Canadians will choose who represents them and the CBC spokesperson says more information about the selection process will be available later this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2026.
By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.