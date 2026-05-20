PBO says Canadian governments to spend $1 billion to host World Cup

Canada to spend $1 billion on World Cup
Canada to spend $1 billion on World Cup
Prime Minister Mark Carney reacts after drawing Canada's name from a pot at the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/Pool Photo via AP)
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The federal budget watchdog says Canada will spend just over $1 billion to host the World Cup this summer.

That includes money from all levels of government, with the federal government contributing $473 million.

The total averages to $82 million per game for the 13 games that will be played in Toronto and Vancouver.

The parliamentary budget officer says that’s about in line with what previous host countries spent.

In April, the federal government said it was allocating up to $145 million for security at the World Cup in addition to previously announced funding, with the money going toward resources for law enforcement agencies.

Canada is co-hosting the international soccer tournament with the United States and Mexico in June and July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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