Choose Your Pet's Personality & We'll Tell You What You Should Get Them For The Holidays
Is your pet more of a couch potato or a sassy diva?
'Tis the season to give back to those you love and thank them for all they do. But as you shop around for your human family and friends, don't forget to pick up something special for your furry, scaled or feathered pals.
And, honestly, pets really are out here doing the most: they listen to you vent when you're in a bad mood, they're always down for a snuggle after a long day and they let you watch whatever show you want.
Ergo, they deserve some extra appreciation this holiday.
If you’re not sure what to get, beyond a run-of-the-mill tennis ball, you can discover your fur baby's personality type to find the perfect gift for them.
Have your hands full with an adventurous pup? Snag them some cute outdoor apparel. Or, if you have a pampered kitty, express your love and gratitude with a flashy toy.
By answering a few questions on Pet Valu's Pet-sonality Quiz, you'll find out which of the six main personalities your pet falls under and which matching gift ideas they'll absolutely love.
Think you already know? Check out the pet-sonality types below to see what your furry BFF wants to find under the Christmas tree this year.
Adventurer
Does your pet love to explore the great outdoors with you? Make sure they're warm, toasty and Instagram-ready for every adventure with this stylish utility coat for dogs.
Bring along any smaller pets in this comfy carrier.
Love Bug
Snuggly, affectionate and loyal (read: always following you around) — if this describes your fur baby to a tee, you should buy them a festive onesie to cuddle up in this holiday season.
Spoil your clingy love bug with a never-ending hug from a plush cuddle bed.
Couch Potato
Every pet has its lazy days — some more than others. If your pet loves to veg out, slip some yummy treats or chew toys into their stocking.
It'll keep them happy and occupied through every one of your Netflix binges.
Sassy Diva
If your pet was a human, would they be Mariah Carey? Go ahead and (literally) stroke that ego with a grooming brush that will leave your fur baby looking fabulous.
For an extra treat, throw some gourmet holiday cobbler in their stocking. These snacks are made with organic green apples, cinnamon and superfoods like peanut butter and gluten-free rolled oats, so even the most epicurean palates will be happy.
Goofball
If your pet doesn't take life too seriously, they’ll love showing up to the holiday party in this adorable yeti sweater.
Have a kitty that’s partial to 3 a.m. zoomies? This double-decker cat café is the purrfect gift to keep them entertained, and you can keep on snoozin'.
Achiever
Have a real Albert Dogstein on your hands? Challenge your brainiac to a puzzle by hiding training treats inside the compartments so they have to unlock their reward.
It's a great way for your pet to get indoor exercise while staying mentally stimulated.
Whether you have an energetic fur baby or one that loves to lounge around, Pet Valu's Pet-sonality Quiz can help you find the best gift ever.
Once you've discovered your pet's true personality, make your way to your nearest Pet Valu for inspiration. The Animal Care Experts at your local store know what different kinds of companions love — from cuddly nap spots to festive pajamas.
Humans and animals might not speak the same language, but snuggles, kisses and special gifts are small ways to communicate love to your cherished four-legged pal.