Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Deals
gift ideas

Choose Your Pet's Personality & We'll Tell You What You Should Get Them For The Holidays

Is your pet more of a couch potato or a sassy diva?

Choose Your Pet's Personality & We'll Tell You What You Should Get Them For The Holidays
@murphyxcharley | Instagram, @courtnaybosleys | Instagram

'Tis the season to give back to those you love and thank them for all they do. But as you shop around for your human family and friends, don't forget to pick up something special for your furry, scaled or feathered pals.

And, honestly, pets really are out here doing the most: they listen to you vent when you're in a bad mood, they're always down for a snuggle after a long day and they let you watch whatever show you want.

Ergo, they deserve some extra appreciation this holiday.

If you’re not sure what to get, beyond a run-of-the-mill tennis ball, you can discover your fur baby's personality type to find the perfect gift for them.

Have your hands full with an adventurous pup? Snag them some cute outdoor apparel. Or, if you have a pampered kitty, express your love and gratitude with a flashy toy.

By answering a few questions on Pet Valu's Pet-sonality Quiz, you'll find out which of the six main personalities your pet falls under and which matching gift ideas they'll absolutely love.

Think you already know? Check out the pet-sonality types below to see what your furry BFF wants to find under the Christmas tree this year.

Adventurer

Does your pet love to explore the great outdoors with you? Make sure they're warm, toasty and Instagram-ready for every adventure with this stylish utility coat for dogs.

Bring along any smaller pets in this comfy carrier.

Discover more "Adventurer" gift ideas

Love Bug

Snuggly, affectionate and loyal (read: always following you around) — if this describes your fur baby to a tee, you should buy them a festive onesie to cuddle up in this holiday season.

Spoil your clingy love bug with a never-ending hug from a plush cuddle bed.

Discover more "Love Bug" gift ideas

Couch Potato

Every pet has its lazy days — some more than others. If your pet loves to veg out, slip some yummy treats or chew toys into their stocking.

It'll keep them happy and occupied through every one of your Netflix binges.

Discover more "Couch Potato" ideas

Sassy Diva

If your pet was a human, would they be Mariah Carey? Go ahead and (literally) stroke that ego with a grooming brush that will leave your fur baby looking fabulous.

For an extra treat, throw some gourmet holiday cobbler in their stocking. These snacks are made with organic green apples, cinnamon and superfoods like peanut butter and gluten-free rolled oats, so even the most epicurean palates will be happy.

Discover more "Sassy Diva" gift ideas

Goofball

If your pet doesn't take life too seriously, they’ll love showing up to the holiday party in this adorable yeti sweater.

Have a kitty that’s partial to 3 a.m. zoomies? This double-decker cat café is the purrfect gift to keep them entertained, and you can keep on snoozin'.

Discover more "Goofball" gift ideas

Achiever

Have a real Albert Dogstein on your hands? Challenge your brainiac to a puzzle by hiding training treats inside the compartments so they have to unlock their reward.

It's a great way for your pet to get indoor exercise while staying mentally stimulated.

Discover more "Achiever" gift ideas

Whether you have an energetic fur baby or one that loves to lounge around, Pet Valu's Pet-sonality Quiz can help you find the best gift ever.

Once you've discovered your pet's true personality, make your way to your nearest Pet Valu for inspiration. The Animal Care Experts at your local store know what different kinds of companions love — from cuddly nap spots to festive pajamas.

Humans and animals might not speak the same language, but snuggles, kisses and special gifts are small ways to communicate love to your cherished four-legged pal.

Discover your pet's personality through Pet Valu's Pet-sonality Quiz. You can also follow Pet Valu on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

21 Last-Minute Gifts On Amazon Canada To Get If You Procrastinated All Your Holiday Shopping

Everything should arrive by December 24 if you order now! 🛍️

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Are you still finishing up your holiday shopping? Don't worry, you're not alone! Luckily there are plenty of places, including Amazon Canada, where you can make last-minute orders that will be delivered to your location by Christmas Eve.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get Up To 40% Off Holiday Gifts At Anthropologie But Today Only

Treat yourself to cozy coats, scarves, throws and more! 🛍️

@anthropologie | Instagram, Victorianl | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

After a few weeks of shopping for your colleagues, close friends and family members, you're probably itching to score a little something-something for yourself! Who could blame you?

Keep Reading Show less

21 Gift Ideas From Harry Rosen That'll Make Your Significant Other Look & Feel Their Best

Treat them to everything from plush slippers to the comfiest boxers they'll ever wear. 🎁

Harry Rosen

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Even though they're the one you spend the most time with, your significant other can be the hardest person to shop for. You may be looking for something that they don't already have while wanting to treat them to some of their favourite things at the same time.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Now Buy 'Schitt's Creek' Monopoly In Canada & Play It Over The Holidays

You'll feel like you're a part of the Rose family. 🎲

Urban Outfitters

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Canadian fans of the award-winning TV series no longer have to wait to get their hands on the Monopoly: Schitt’s Creek Board Game. It's now available at Urban Outfitters for $59.

Keep Reading Show less