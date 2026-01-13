Cineplex has free popcorn for National Popcorn Day and the deal isn't just for one day

Here's how you can get free popcorn. 🍿

person holding two movie tickets outside cineplex cinema. right: person holding cineplex popcorn bag

Cineplex movie tickets. Right: Cineplex popcorn bag.

Cineplex is offering free popcorn for National Popcorn Day in Canada.

But the deal is available for more than just one day, so you can actually get a few bags of free popcorn!

This year, Cineplex announced that it's giving away popcorn for free during National Popcorn Days, an extended four-day event.

From Friday, January 16 to Monday, January 19, 2026, Scene+ members can get a free small popcorn with a valid movie ticket at Cineplex Canada theatres.

If you're a Scene+ member with a valid ticket for a showtime on January 16, January 17, January 18 or January 19, you have to scan your membership card or the barcode in the Scene+ app at concessions on the same day as your movie screening.

Then, you'll receive a small bag of Cineplex popcorn for free.

Scene+ is free to join, and there is no monthly or yearly fee associated with the program.

This deal is valid on the day of the showtime you bought a movie ticket for.

So, if your ticket is for a showtime on January 16, you can only get the free popcorn on January 16.

Cineplex is offering one bag per Scene+ member per day from January 16 to January 19 with a valid movie ticket.

You can actually get four bags of popcorn for free if you buy a ticket for a movie with a showtime on each day of the National Popcorn Days event.

All popcorn toppings are an extra charge, and the offer is not valid for Poptopia-branded popcorn or concession combos.

This free popcorn deal from Cineplex isn't valid for delivery, online orders or mobile orders.

