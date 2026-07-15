Coalition Avenir Québec changes name to feature Christine Fréchette

Coalition Avenir Québec rebrands around new leader
Coalition Avenir Québec rebrands around new leader
Quebec Premier Christine Frechette announces that she will run in the Trois-Rivieres riding for the upcomming Quebec election, in Trois-Rivieres, Que., on Thursday, July 2, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

The governing Coalition Avenir Québec has changed its official name to feature new leader Christine Fréchette ahead of the October general election. 

According to a notice from Élections Québec dated July 9, the political party is now Équipe Christine Fréchette - Coalition avenir Québec.

The party's official website no longer displays the Coalition Avenir Québec name, showing only Fréchette's and its logo. 

Speaking to journalists at a news conference in Longueuil, Que., the premier said the name change signals that the party is different under her leadership. 

Under her predecessor, who resigned in January after tanking in the polls, the party was named Coalition avenir Québec - Équipe François Legault. 

Université du Quebec à Montréal political science professor Danielle Pilette says Fréchette wants to show she has her party under control three months after becoming premier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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