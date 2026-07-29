Quebec company banned from selling unauthorized peptides: Health Canada

Court bans Quebec company from selling unauthorized peptides
Court bans Quebec company from selling unauthorized peptides
This composite of handout images shows examples of unauthorized injectable peptide drugs seized by Health Canada.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Health Canada (Mandatory credit)
Writer

Health Canada says a court has approved the agency's request to permanently ban a Quebec-based online store from selling unauthorized injectable peptides in the country.

The federal agency says in a statement that the Superior Court of Québec has granted a permanent injunction against Canlab Research, the latest in its effort to crack down on the wellness trend. 

For years, Health Canada has been warning consumers not to buy unauthorized injectable peptides from the company, saying it promoted unproven health claims on various websites. A temporary injunction was issued in 2024. 

The permanent injunction granted in June states that Canlab cannot “manufacture, test, distribute or sell unauthorized injectable peptides, nor can it assist others in doing the same.”

It also cannot advertise or help others advertise these products on any social media platform or website accessible to Canadians. 

Canlab's website redirects to a legal notice dated April 2025 that states the company is complying with court directives, and "remains committed to transparency, regulatory compliance, and the continued trust of our global customer base."

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that perform essential functions in the human body.

They have become trendy in recent years, promoted as a health hack with wellness promises of anti-aging, weight loss, injury recovery and better sleep. 

Health Canada notes there are authorized injectable peptides regulated as prescription drugs in Canada that are safe and effective, such as insulin and GLP-1s. 

But the agency released a public advisory on unauthorized injectable peptides in April warning that these products can be dangerous and cause “hormonal imbalance, mood swings, blood sugar imbalance, liver or kidney damage, blood clots, and growth of cancerous tumours.”

The advisory encourages Canadians to only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies and to check for a drug's eight-digit drug identification number to ensure it's legal. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026. 

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

By Hannah Alberga | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Costco is opening a new warehouse in Ontario and here's what you need to know

The retailer is already hiring at this store!

Federal government launches expanded online passport renewal service

Ottawa expands online passport renewal

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 28 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner.

8 things I don't miss about living in Ontario, since I moved away

Sorry to all my friends back home!

This 2 km white sand beach in Ontario has crystal-clear waters and is 'never crowded'

It's a little slice of summer paradise.

'Everything is gone' in images showing wildfire damage outside Clinton, B.C.

B.C. fire leaves scorched vehicles, trees, metal

B.C. mother sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for death of 18-month-old

B.C. mom sentenced for death of toddler

This train from Ottawa takes you to a beautiful lakeside gem that feels like a slice of Europe

No driving required. 🚊

We did the same shop at Dollarama and Bulk Barn to find the cheapest food prices

You don't have to spend a lot of money on groceries and snacks.