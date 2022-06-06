Crispers Created Hoodies That'll Make You Stand Out This Summer & You Can Win One
They also launched a spicy new limited-edition flavour.
There's a special kind of nostalgia for the things you used to love as a kid. Whether it's a Nanaimo bar or getting maple taffy at a sugar shack, some of the most powerful memories are about snacks.
You probably remember how exciting it was when your parents let you pick out a treat at the grocery store. Among the seemingly endless choices, there was always the iconic snack — CRISPERS.
The crunchy, baked cracker has been around since the '90s, and they're just as satisfying today. In honour of this classic snack, CRISPERS has created a seriously cool prize.
So what’s up for grabs? Well — along with a whole bunch of delicious CRISPERS — you could win a hoodie like no other you’ve ever seen.
This hoodie has evolved to feature a flipped-around pocket (that perfectly fits a bag of CRISPERS) to make on-the-go snacking or chilling out with your favourite TV show a million times easier. It's just the thing for munching on some CRISPERS as you go about your day.
There are only two prize packs (each with two hoodies!) to win, so if you want one, you need to enter the contest ASAP.
As long as you're a resident of Canada (excluding Quebec) and over the age of 19, you can enter right now just by filling out the form below. Entries close July 4, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST, and you don't have to buy anything to go in the draw.
Everyone has their favourite when it comes to CRISPERS. Maybe you love the classic All Dressed, Barbecue or Salt & Vinegar flavours, but did you know there's another option in town?
If you're craving something new, you can pick up the recently launched, limited-edition, CRISPERS Fiery Jalapeño flavour, for a spicy and cheesy twist on this crunchy baked snack.
Even Canadian social media stars like Deven Chris and Bao Magic are loving the Fiery Jalapeño hit.
Is your mouth watering yet? You can find CRISPERS’ new flavour in stores now. They'll only be there for a limited time, so grab them while you can.
CRISPERS are baked (not fried) right here in Canada and have intense flavour, making them an easy choice for your next game or movie night. You can bring them with you when you're on the go too, thanks to the handy resealable bag.
If you're lucky enough to win a hoodie, the only thing left to do is choose which flavour of CRISPERS to snack on first.
Win A One-Of-A-Kind Crispers Hoodie
When: The contest opens on June 6 and ends on July 4, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Details: CRISPERS is teaming up with Narcity to give two lucky winners the chance to snag a limited-edition prize pack, including two unique hoodies and a bunch of free CRISPERS.