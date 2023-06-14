Cultures Is Celebrating National Smoothie Week With A BOGO Deal & It Lasts An Entire Week
Cultures is rolling out a pretty sweet deal to kick off your summer in the most refreshing way. In honour of National Smoothie Day, they've launched a BOGO campaign that you absolutely can't resist!
From June 14 to June 21, Cultures is serving up double the goodness. Order any regular smoothie online, and presto, you get another one free! Yes, you heard it right - FREE. It's the perfect excuse to try out their delicious range of flavours without lightening your wallet. This offer is available exclusively online and on the Cultures app, so be sure to place your order ahead of time for pick up as the promo is not available in stores.
This isn't just about scoring a great deal, though. It's about diving into the delectable world of Cultures' meticulously crafted smoothies. They've got two refreshing options: Classic and Vegan, each brimming with tantalizing flavours and healthful ingredients. The Classic Smoothie blends 100% natural fruit with low-fat frozen yogurt and non-fat milk, creating a creamy delight. Meanwhile, the Vegan Smoothie packs a punch with all-natural fruit and almond milk, delivering a dairy-free alternative without sacrificing taste.
Smoothie Day BOGO
Promotion: Buy any regular size smoothie, get one FREE when you order online or on the app
When: June 14 to 21
Address: At participating locations across Canada
Why You Need To Go: Get your smoothie game on with Cultures' BOGO deal. It's a week-long smoothie extravaganza that promises double the fun and double the yum. Remember, good things (like this deal) don't last forever, so don't miss out on this cool opportunity to celebrate National Smoothie Day in style!