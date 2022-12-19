An Artist Is Viral For Painting The Balls Outside Of A Texas Target & It's Giving Holiday Vibes
"Target, make me a professional ball painter."
There are a lot of unusual and seasonal jobs out there. However, painting the giant red balls outside a Target store is not a description we bump into when scrolling through our LinkedIn accounts.
Nonetheless, an artist is currently going viral on social media for getting the previously mentioned job and giving a Texas Target store a Christmas-y look.
TikTok user Jensasis Salinas (@jenasissalinas) recently posted a video that, so far, has gained 4.5 million views and 1.3 million likes on the platform, where she recorded herself painting the giant red balls that are usually found outside of Target stores.
The last minutes of the viral clip captioned “What makes my Target great?" show a finished Target ball painted as the Grinch and another as Frosty the Snowman.
Although the artist didn’t reveal the exact location of the Target store displaying her Christmas art, she liked some of the comments of people saying the store is located in Forth Worth, TX.
The comment section of the previously mentioned TikTok post is also flooded with curious TikTok users wondering if what Salinas did is considered legal and if she was actually hired by the store manager.
In a reply comment, the artist confirmed that the store staff asked her to create her art on these huge red balls.
"Target, make me a professional ball painter," a person chimed in.
In another TikTok video, the artist shared that she’s been hired by this Target store several times and has painted the balls with different themes such as Halloween, Valentine’s Day, and Easter, among others.