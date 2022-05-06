NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

dallas to houston

An Enchanting Wonderland Boozy Tea Party Makes Its Way From Dallas To Houston This Summer

Things are a little mad down the rabbit hole...✨

Texas Staff Writer
A person poses on a staircase surrounded by flowers at the Mad Hatter Gin & Tea Party. Right: Someone is served tea at the event.

@alexiaconfiadodlorenzo | Instagram, @madhatterginteaparty | Instagram

An immersive Alice in Wonderland-inspired tea party makes its way from Dallas to Houston this summer, and it takes place inside the quirky, bizarre garden of the Mad Hatter.

The Mad Hatter Gin & Tea Party has blossomed inside a downtown Dallas theatre for the past month, and it will soon come to the Bayou City.

An enchanting 90-minute teatime awaits when you walk through the doors. You're immediately spellbound by the garden that engulfs the room floor-to-ceiling, your very own guide who will lead you through your journey down the rabbit hole, and the other dressed-up attendees that surround you.

Yes, costumes are definitely encouraged!

It's not just a recreation of the iconic tea party, actually. That's too simple for the wacky world of Wonderland.

In fact, it's a whole theatrical experience where you'll meet some familiar characters including the Mad Hatter himself, the sleepy Dormouse, and the very, very late Hare.

As you'd expect, the cocktails are pretty peculiar. There are three colorful and interactive cocktail options offered, and they're all served in teacups, of course. Alcohol-free cocktails are available by request.

Some high tea-style bites are offered as well, including tiny tea sandwiches and other cute hors d'oeuvres.

The experience will soon close in Dallas — May 29 to be exact — so be sure to visit before then, unless you want to road trip to visit the Houston location. According to the waitlist website, the show won't begin in H-town until June, but sign up for the list to receive updates.

