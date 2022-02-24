You Can Find Whimsical Abandoned Ruins Behind The Bluffs (& Maybe A Secret Swing) On This California Beach
It's total Atlantis vibes.
Just like a scene out of a futuristic sci-fi flick, these ruins will make you feel like you've stepped out of a portal to Atlantis. Davenport Pier in California is a unique set of ruins standing like lone sentinels in the crashing waves. A single swing sometimes hangs from one, and the eccentric graffiti and dreamy desolation set the stage for a truly unique experience.
Once a functioning pier, this spot is now home to the remains of giant beams that jut out of the water in a whimsical but eerie way.
The ruins consist of a series of pillars leftover from when it served as an actual docking point for boats.
According to Santa Cruz County's website, the 2,327-foot steel pier was built in 1934 and lasted until 1955 when a storm ruined a section that was never fixed.
Now they sit in the waves like stoic reminders of a time since passed and can be visited for free. This attraction is popular on social media as a swing often hangs from the closest one to the beach.
Instagram users recently spotted a tire swing instead at this location. Social imagery suggests that the ruins were swing-less at the time of publication.
Reaching the old pier is an adventure in itself. California Beaches warns ''A steep dangerous route down to the beach is directly above a graffiti-covered concrete structure at the base of the bluff. Be super careful if you decide to venture down to the beach. Due to the exposure, it’s not advised, especially if the fixed rope is missing or not in good shape.''
At low tide, you should be able to reach the location by finding a trail near the dirt parking lot across from town.
The safest way to this place is to stay on the “Davenport Bluffs”. The view from above is just as magical. It looks like something you would discover in the lost city of Atlantis.
The ocean churning around the pillars creates a whimsical vibe that is sure to inspire the photographer in everyone, especially around sunset.
It's important to note that the waves from the Pacific Ocean can be intense at Davenport Beach, so swimming is not advised.
Davenport Pier
Price: Free
Address: Cabrillo Hwy and Cement Plant Rd., Davenport, CA
Why You Need To Go: These strange but magical ruins offer a wonderful seascape setting.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 29, 2020.