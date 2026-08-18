Demolition underway at Tumbler Ridge school, site of B.C. mass shooting

Demolition begins at Tumbler Ridge school
Demolition begins at Tumbler Ridge school
Crews operate heavy machinery as work gets underway to demolish Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in northern B.C., in an undated handout photo. The school was the site of a deadly shooting earlier this year.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Stu Bell (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Demolition is underway at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in northern British Columbia, the site of a deadly mass shooting earlier this year. 

Photos posted to social media show excavators clawing at the building, tearing down the outside walls and revealing pink insulation, with scraps of metal piled to one side of the school. 

Eight victims died in the Feb. 10 mass shooting by 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, including her mother and brother who were killed in the nearby family home, then five children and an educational assistant at the school.

Police say Van Rootselaar then killed herself as officers closed in.

The demolition comes after the provincial and federal governments pledged funding for a new secondary school at a different location.

The governments said in a joint press release on May 7 that Peace River South School Board requested help after consulting victims, families, community members and experts.

The release said help was requested to build a new school and "to ensure the current school is removed quickly and in a trauma-informed way."

Stu Bell, who shared photos of the demolition to social media on Monday, said in the post that he was "feeling a massive amount of relief."

"The building must go," said Bell, describing himself as a former student at the school and now a parent of teenagers in the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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