The 100-day countdown to the FIFA World Cup 26™ just kicked off in the most Canadian way
Yes, "The Soccer Rink" by Dove Men+Care really happened.
If you saw soccer being played on a hockey rink in Toronto last week, you weren't imagining it. And if you missed it, you probably have epic FOMO right now.
Dove Men+Care and Dove, Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26™, brought professional athletes, influencers and fans together for a one‑day event that had people stopping mid‑scroll and mid‑step: The Soccer Rink – Powered by Dove Men+Care.
So… what is The Soccer Rink – Powered by Dove Men+Care?
To mark the 100‑day countdown to FIFA World Cup 26™, Dove Men+Care built a hockey ice rink with a soccer field on top, welcoming the world's biggest sporting tournament to Canada in a way that felt instantly familiar and unmistakably Canadian.
It also sent a clear message: While Canada may be known as the hockey nation, soccer is the most played sport in the country — and its moment has arrived.
Professional athletes, creators and fans took to the field for a high‑energy outdoor soccer experience, officially marking 100 days until FIFA World Cup 26™, with matches set to take place in Toronto and Vancouver.
The atmosphere was loud, fun and very Canadian — the kind of event that makes you feel like you missed something if you weren't there. Even the Official FIFA World Cup 26™ mascots were in attendance!
But this wasn't just about one day.
The Soccer Rink – Powered by Dove Men+Care was the start of a series of fan‑first experiences from Dove Men+Care and Dove as Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26™.
During the tournament, Dove Men+Care will bring that same energy to the official FIFA Fan Festivals in Toronto and Vancouver with The Fresh Clubhouse — interactive spaces where fans can hang out, freshen up between matches and stay close to the action.
And if watching from the sidelines (or scrolling past the highlights) isn't enough, there’s an easy way to get even more involved. Canadians have multiple chances to win FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets*, with the first contest live right now at JoinTeamFresh.ca.
If soccer on a hockey rink felt out of the ordinary, consider it a preview. FIFA World Cup 26™ is just 100 days away, and Dove Men+Care is ready to bring Canadians closer to the game.
The real question is — are you ready?