Nearly half of VCH maternal deaths within a year of birth caused by overdose: report

Drug overdose leading cause of maternal death: VCH
A new report says drug-related overdoses are now the leading cause of maternal death among residents in the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority within a year of giving birth.
The report looked at 25 deaths from 2010 to 2024 and found 11 fatal overdoses and three where substance use was considered a contributing factor.
Medical health officer Dr. Althea Hayden says that while the numbers are small, there are reasons to be concerned.
The expected maternal death rate in Canada per 100,000 live births should be somewhere in the six to 12 range.
Hayden says the health authority sees an average of 117 pregnant women with substance-use issues a year, making the death rate in that small population 855 per 100,000 births, a rate comparable to places like the Central African Republic.
She says changes, like better data collection and sharing, better co-ordination of care and filling a gap in addiction care facilities — where a mother could bring her baby with her for treatment — would all help.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026
By Ashley Joannou | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.