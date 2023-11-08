From Checkout To Takeoff: You Can Turn Your Groceries Into Travel Rewards & Here's How
AIR MILES Travel lets you earn even more Miles via their all-in-one booking platform.
The shifting seasons have a way of stirring up your wanderlust; daydreaming about jetting off to beautiful places from tropical beaches to charming European cities or even a winter getaway to Aspen.
Well, guess what? AIR MILES is here to make those daydreams a year-round reality with their re-launched travel booking platform, AIR MILES Travel. It's your one-stop shop for all things travel, and it gives you even more chances to earn those awesome Miles.
What is AIR MILES Travel?
AIR MILES Travel is the ultimate travel buddy to keep you organized and to help unlock endless possibilities, exclusively for AIR MILES collectors. Imagine being able to book your entire adventure — flights, hotels, transportation, tours and exciting excursions — all in one spot. Plus, there's the opportunity to score a ton of Reward Miles while you're at it.
As any traveller knows, planning a trip can feel like a bit of a hassle, but with the AIR MILES Travel platform, it's smooth sailing. And, if you're part of the solid 86% of Canadian millennials (or 75% of Gen Z Canadians)* who are all about earning rewards when planning your travels, then it's the platform for you.
Flexibility is key when it comes to booking your travels, which is why AIR MILES Travel accepts a variety of different forms of payment, making it a convenient and accessible experience to fit your lifestyle and work within your budget. You can pay with a credit card, redeem your AIR MILES Dream Miles or use a combination of Dream Miles and credit.
How do I get my AIR MILES Reward Miles?
A person grocery shopping. Wavebreakmedia Ltd | Dreamstime
Similar to how you can earn Miles when shopping for your groceries at an AIR MILES partner, you automatically earn Miles on all credit card bookings through AIR MILES Travel. The more you book through AIR MILES Travel, the more Miles you earn, which puts you into one of three collector tiers — Blue, Gold and Onyx.
Blue Collectors earn one Reward Mile for every $15 spent, Gold Collectors earn one for every $10 spent, and Onyx Collectors pick up a Mile with every $5 spent. You can easily sign up here if you're not yet a collector.
What's the fastest way to collect AIR MILES Reward Miles?
Louie Murray holding an AIR MILES collector card and BMO Mastercard.Louie Murray | Dreamstime
Around a third of Canadian millennials (32%)* are all in for the idea of booking everything in one go, and now you can get rewarded for it. When you bundle your travel plans (by booking a flight and hotel or flight and car rental in one transaction, for example), you can earn up to 5x the Miles. Plus, when paying with a BMO AIR MILES credit card, collectors will also earn three times the Miles on their total credit card spend.
How do I redeem AIR MILES Reward Miles?
A couple looking at a tablet while packing a suitcase. Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime
When you sign up as an AIR MILES collector, you get to choose whether you earn Cash Miles, Dream Miles or both — the ratio is up to you.
You can spend Dream Miles at AIR MILES Travel toward your trip or you can use them towards amazing merchandise found online at airmiles.ca. Cash Miles, meanwhile, can be used toward gas, groceries and eVouchers — which are like gift cards to your favourite places, like Sephora and Cineplex.
One of the greatest things about AIR MILES Travel is that you can pay for trips with Dream Miles you already have, or use a credit card and earn Miles from booking your trip that you can later redeem on future adventures.
Hiker couple standing by stream in woods.Ammentorp | Dreamstime.com
Whether you're a long-time AIR MILES collector or are yet to sign up, having an AIR MILES card in your pocket when you do your everyday shopping gets you one step closer to your next trip with AIR MILES Travel.
So where do you want to go next?
To learn more about AIR MILES Travel, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, X or YouTube.
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.