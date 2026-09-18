Premier Eby will speak to local politicians amid snap election speculation

Eby to address conference as election talk swirls
Eby to address conference as election talk swirls
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks outside the new Stride Avenue Community School built to replace the former school that opened on the site in 1929, in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

British Columbia Premier David Eby will speak to local politicians at their annual convention today just as he contemplates disrupting their upcoming municipal elections with his own provincial vote.

The premier's annual speech to delegates at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention comes days after he said he warned Elections BC and his caucus to be "election ready" amid disruptions posed by the U.S. trade war. 

A vote just two years into the NDP government's mandate could overlap with the municipal election campaign that runs from Sept. 19 to Oct. 17, and the union's president, Cori Ramsay, says that would be a disservice to citizens. 

The Prince George city councillor says provincial leaders must uphold the principle of separate periods for local and provincial campaigns, so residents can properly consider the issues as they choose among 3,500 candidates running in local races.

Eby's speech comes a day after B.C. Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay told delegates that she wasn't going anywhere after being asked to resign by two members of her Opposition caucus, which has suffered nine defections in recent weeks. 

Findlay called the prospect of a snap election a "cynical move" by a premier who knew she would win a Sept. 26 byelection in Abbotsford-Mission

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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