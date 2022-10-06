This Edmonton Haunted House Is Like A Horror Movie Come To Life (PHOTOS)
Spooky season is upon us! 👻
If you're looking for the fright of your life, this Edmonton Haunted House has returned for another year and it's the perfect way to kick off the spooky season.
Deadmonton Haunted House is returning to Edmonton for its ninth year and it's bringing two horrifying attractions.
Over the years, Deadmonton has taken place at different spooky locations including a warehouse behind Grant MacEwan to the Paramount Theatre on Jasper Ave., and this year will be the last time the experience is held at Gateway Blvd.
The haunted house features two attractions including Icons Of Darkness that will bring your favourite – or least favourite - horror films to life and you'll become the star of "a grisly finale that you have feared for years," Deadmonton said.
In its outdoor attraction, Return Of The Living Dead, you'll encounter even more iconic horror figures.
Between the terrifying attractions, you can relax at Camp Deadmonton where you'll be able to pick up some snacks while you recover where they'll have everything from beef brisket, tamarind fries and even s'mores kits.
You'll also be able to choose from a selection of spooky cocktails to get you in the mood with classic fall flavours like blood orange and toasted marshmallow.
So if you're convinced you'd survive a horror movie, now's the time to try it out for yourself.
Deadmonton
Price: Admission starts from $36.99
When: September 23 to November 5, 2022
Address: 7031 Gateway Blvd., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can make your way through two super spooky attractions where you'll come face-to-face with iconic horror characters.
Accessibility: The attractions are not wheelchair accessible.