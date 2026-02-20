National Bank gives you the chance to win VIP tickets to Edmonton's first Igloofest with headliners deadmau5, TDJ & more
Canada's coolest winter festival is coming to Festival City! ❄️💃
If you love winter, festivals and electronic music, this is one event you'll want on your radar: Igloofest is officially making its Edmonton debut this March 12-14, 2026, bringing its iconic outdoor winter party to Fan Park in ICE District.
The city's inaugural edition of the Montreal-born festival will be presented by National Bank and will take over Festival City for three nights of world-class live music and unbeatable atmosphere.
For the first time, you won't have to leave Alberta to experience Igloofest's signature vibe. You can bundle up in your chicest retro snow gear, dance outdoors, and take in high-energy sets right in the heart of downtown — where everyone comes dressed to impress.
To mark the festival's arrival, National Bank is giving you the chance to win one of two pairs of VIP tickets for Saturday, March 14, 2026. To enter, check out the post on @nationalbankofcanada before March 9, 2026, and follow the instructions for a chance to score tickets to one of the most anticipated nights of the weekend.
Saturday's lineup includes major electronic artists like deadmau5, TDJ, and Mikey Wong, making it a must for anyone ready to dance through the cold.
Once you're inside the festival, you can stop by National Bank's on-site activation to warm up by the fire and play Bank On Experiences, a fun game designed to enhance your onsite experience at Igloofest.
By playing, you can unlock prizes ranging from fun festival perks to premium surprises, including a one-in-three chance to win tickets to the National Bank Open in Montreal later this summer.
Whether you're there for the music, the winter atmosphere, or the chance to walk away with something memorable, stopping by the booth is a great way to make the most of your time at Igloofest — and the best part is that every participant is a winner, so no one leaves empty-handed.
With its long-awaited Edmonton debut, a stacked Saturday lineup, and chances to win both online and on-site, Igloofest Edmonton is shaping up to be a winter festival moment you won't want to miss.